The best characters to play in Push mode in Overwatch 2

Much like the game’s first iteration, Overwatch 2 comes with loads of characters that players can choose from. Each character has unique abilities and attributes that separate it from others. Although every character is viable, some are simply better than the rest, especially in the Push mode. Hence, if you are planning to venture into Push mode, we’ve put together a list comprising the best characters in the game.

Genji

Image via Blizzard

Genji is a high-risk, high-reward character that requires high skill to be effective. Unlike Soldier 76, players need to invest a lot of time in learning the character. It’s worth pointing out that his damage is rather mediocre if you do not maximize his abilities. However, if appropriately played, Genji can be the perfect character to climb in Overwatch 2.

Lucio

Image via Blizzard

Lucio is arguably the best support character in the game. He has decent damage and supporting abilities, and his high movement attributes make him overpowered. Unlike the previous game, where team compositions were mostly standard, and support characters relied on teammates to progress, Overwatch 2 emphasises solo potentiality and versatility. Hence, Lucio finds itself in the top tier.

Reaper

Image via Blizzard

Tanks have dominated the meta so far in Overwatch 2. It’s not easy to deal with them, especially since they excel at both damaging and pushing. Reaper is one of the very few characters in the game that can effectively eliminate them. His dual shotgun can wreak havoc in close-range fights and be very oppressive if used correctly. However, Reaper can be a dud if the team is struggling since his range is significantly less.

Soldier 76

Image via Blizzard

What makes Soldier 76 special is its extremely easy playstyle that doesn’t require tons of hour investment. One can argue that Soujourn is a better version of Soldier 76, and that might be true if you are a one-trick pony of the character. However, in most cases, Soldier 76 will be easier to play due to his straightforward kit. He has reliable damage and can effectively self-heal, making it a perfect beginner character.

Tracer

Image via Blizzard

Tracer has high DPS and excellent movement speed, making her a reliable flanker. She can wipe squishy targets in seconds and has high burst damage. Players, especially with an aggressive playstyle, will thrive on her. When playing Tracer, target the support characters and generally avoid duelling with tanks as she won’t be able to burst them in time.