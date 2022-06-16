The Best Crusader Builds in Diablo Immortal – Stats, Skills, Gems and More

The Crusader is a stout tank character class that debuted in Diablo 3. This bulky class is proficient at defense and can absorb a gigantic amount of damage compared to the other classes. The Crusader has many skills that require their massive tower shields, and this guide will go over some powerful starter builds for Diablo Immortal.

Recommended Crusader Builds

Diablo Immortal comes complete with several new features, and one such feature details some great starter builds for players new to a particular class. After progressing through the core story, you can find a new recommended build section in your inventory screen. These pair of builds are some that Diablo Immortal suggests to players looking for a quick start on the Necromancer.

Nightmare Steed Build

Screenshot by DoubleXP

This build focuses on the Consecration and Condemn skills. Each of the pieces and abilities associated aim to increase the number of enemies you can attack and how powerful the explosion is when it detonates. This is an excellent build for clearing large groups of enemies rapidly and moving rapidly through a stage.

Core Skills

Consecration – Consecrate the ground around you, dealing damage to nearby enemies.

Condemn – Build up a massive explosion.

Draw and Quarter – Call your celestial steed to bind up 6 nearby monsters and drag them around, dealing damage.

Legendary Items

Besieger (Chest): Draw and Quarter periodically calls a bombardment.

Bladed Jambeau (Legs): Mount turns into a fiery steed that burns the ground and enemies, but no longer drags.

Many-eyed Aegis (Head): Consecration moves with you.

Sivket’s Advantage (Shoulders): Increases Draw and Quarter’s duration.

Legendary Gems

Zwenson’s Haunting (Core Legendary Gem): Summons a dark beast to attack nearby enemies when you defeat an enemy.

Blood-Soaked Jade: Increases damage and movement speed.

Lightning Core: Primary Attacks charge you with electricity, released it periodically as chain lightning on your enemies.

Power & Command: Alternates increasing your primary attack damage and skill damage every 9 seconds.

Seled’s Weakening: Increases damage after killing an Elite.

Chained Death: Increases damage per target hit.

Dispense Justice Build

Screenshot by DoubleXP

This build takes advantage of the Crusaders potent crowd control abilities. Shield glare will immobilize large groups of enemies. Sweep Attack has the range to deal damage to them while they are stuck in place.

Core Skills

Judgment – Deal damage and slow enemies in an area, which builds up and explodes for more damage.

Shield Glare – Light erupts from your shield, blinding enemies in front of you.

Sweep Attack – Sweep a mystical flail in front of you, damaging enemies and knocking them away at full charge.

Legendary Items

Constant Scrutiny (Shield): Shield Glare now blinds and damages all enemies around you.

Glower of the Recluse (Head): Sweep Attack does more damage to blinded, stunned, or immobilized enemies.

Karawan’s Catch (Weapon): Sweep Attack consumes energy to damage nearby enemies continuously as you move.

Tactics and Secrets (Legs): Increases Shield Glare’s damage.

Legendary Gems

Chip of Stoned Flesh – Applies an explosive curse whenever you cause an enemy loss of control.

Cutthroat’s Grin – Increased Critical Hit Chance when attacking from behind.

Fervent Fang – Each time you damage an enemy, enemy takes increased damage from your next attack.

Seeping Bile – Chance to poison enemies, and have that poison spread to nearby enemies when it dies.

Trickshot Gem – Channeled skills consume energy more slowly.

These two builds are diverse and make good use of the Crusader’s tanking ability. Use these builds to attract large groups of enemies, disable and destroy them with ease.