The best Faith build and weapons in Elden Ring
You have to have Faith in this build.
Developer From Software has always offered a variety of starting classes for all of their prior releases. Elden Ring is undoubtedly no different. All of the classes are entirely viable for end-game content, but the Faith class is tough to use right out the gate. This guide will go through two ideal builds for a Faith-based character.
Dual Big Blade Build
This build, in particular, has a strong focus on dual-wielding two colossal swords to absolutely devastate anybody foolish enough to stand in your way. The Prophet is a great starting class to use if you decide on a solid Faith setup. These are the stats to focus on for this build.
- Vigor – 20
- Mind – 20
- Endurance – 25
- Strength – 25
- Dexterity – 30
- Intelligence – 7
- Faith – 40
- Arcane – 10
This build will involve dual-wielding two swords in particular. The Blasphemous Blade and the Godslayer Greatsword. These are a pair of massive weapons that ais effective with jumping attacks. Use these two artifacts to help offset the severe weight using both of these weapons will have on you.
- Erdtree’s Favor + 1 – Raises maximum stamina, HP and equip load.
- Arsenal Charm – Raises maximum equipment load.
Winged Scythe Bleed Build
This weapon is a tremendous Faith-based holy weapon with an inherent ability to cause a bleed proc. This is a rare combination, and this weapon can carry you to the end game with ease. These are the stats to focus on for this playstyle.
Vigor – 30
Mind – 20
Endurance – 25
Strength – 16
Dexterity – 40
Intelligence – 7
Faith – 40
Arcane – 10
This weapon style works well with Golden Vow, blood-focused artifacts, and secondary weapons. It has a powerful Ash of War and can only be upgraded with Somber Smithing Stones. The lightweight of this weapon works well with heavy armor and a shield to help mitigate damage.