The best Faith build and weapons in Elden Ring

Developer From Software has always offered a variety of starting classes for all of their prior releases. Elden Ring is undoubtedly no different. All of the classes are entirely viable for end-game content, but the Faith class is tough to use right out the gate. This guide will go through two ideal builds for a Faith-based character.

Dual Big Blade Build

Screenshot by DoubleXP

This build, in particular, has a strong focus on dual-wielding two colossal swords to absolutely devastate anybody foolish enough to stand in your way. The Prophet is a great starting class to use if you decide on a solid Faith setup. These are the stats to focus on for this build.

Vigor – 20

Mind – 20

Endurance – 25

Strength – 25

Dexterity – 30

Intelligence – 7

Faith – 40

Arcane – 10

This build will involve dual-wielding two swords in particular. The Blasphemous Blade and the Godslayer Greatsword. These are a pair of massive weapons that ais effective with jumping attacks. Use these two artifacts to help offset the severe weight using both of these weapons will have on you.

Erdtree’s Favor + 1 – Raises maximum stamina, HP and equip load.

Arsenal Charm – Raises maximum equipment load.

Winged Scythe Bleed Build

Screenshot by DoubleXP

This weapon is a tremendous Faith-based holy weapon with an inherent ability to cause a bleed proc. This is a rare combination, and this weapon can carry you to the end game with ease. These are the stats to focus on for this playstyle.

Vigor – 30

Mind – 20

Endurance – 25

Strength – 16

Dexterity – 40

Intelligence – 7

Faith – 40

Arcane – 10

This weapon style works well with Golden Vow, blood-focused artifacts, and secondary weapons. It has a powerful Ash of War and can only be upgraded with Somber Smithing Stones. The lightweight of this weapon works well with heavy armor and a shield to help mitigate damage.