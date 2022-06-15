The best Flask of Wondrous Physick mixtures in Elden Ring – Best Crystal Tear combos

The Wondrous Physick is a flask you can utilize in Elden Ring and have it boost your character’s overall abilities in combat beyond merely healing them. You can fill this flask with Crystal Tears you can find in your travels, and each features a unique ability boost, giving you the chance to have a spare flask that fits your playstyle. There are 29 for you to find in the game, leaving the door wide open for multiple combinations. In this guide, we’re going to cover the best Flask of Wondrous Physick mixtures you can do in Elden Ring.

Best Flask of Wondrous Physick Crystal Tear combos

Cerulean Crystal Tear and Magic-Shrouding Cracked Tear

For those who love tossing out their magical abilities in Elden Ring, the Cerulean Crystal Tear and Magic-Shrouding Cracked tear are a must-have combination. The Cerulean one will restore your character’s FP by 50 percent, and the Magic-Shrouding one will boost your overall magical attacks. You can use this after sending out a massive magical barrage and then inflict even more damage to your enemies. You will want to use this before breaking into your other flasks, typically at the start of a fight.

Crimson Crystal Tear and Opaline Hardtear

Healing back your health with the Crimson Crystal Tear is always a good choice, but the Opaline Hardtear within the flask makes the rest of an encounter even better. While the Crimson tear heals your character’s health by 50 percent, the Opaline one will increase your character’s damage negation, meaning you won’t take as much damage moving forward. It’s an excellent way to give yourself an edge in a difficult fight. We recommend using this first to ensure you don’t waste too many flasks during the earlier stages of an encounter.

Crimsonburst Crystal Tear and Opaline Hardtear

For those who want a slow-ticking heal rather than an immediate burst of health, the Crimsonburst is a reliable option. You will slowly recover your health with the Crimsonburst tear, and the Opaline increases your character’s damage negation, ensuring your slow heal can do even more work while it’s in effect. It’s a good combination against bosses or if you’re trying to tire out another player you’re invading.

Crimsonburst Crystal Tear and Stonebarb Cracked Tear

If you like the slow heal of the Crimsonburst and want to try something else, another good combination is the Stonebarb Cracked Tear. The Stonebarb gives your attacks more power in breaking an enemy’s stance, exceptionally reliable when you want to cause a character to stagger, especially when fighting against other players.

Dexterity-Knot Crystal Tear and Thorny Cracked Tear

For those who want to use their dexterity-based weapon and plan to use it often, the Dexterity-Knot Crystal Tear and the Thorny Cracked Tear are a solid combination. You can increase your character’s Dexterity capabilities with the first one, and the Thorny tear will increase your consecutive attacks, giving you more motivation to chase your enemy down, tiring them.

Greenburst Crystal Tear and Windy Crystal Tear

When you need a speedy getaway or plan to run away often, the Greenburst Crystal Tear and Windy Crystal Tear are a reliable defensive combination. The Greenburst tear grants your character a boost in their stamina recovery, and the Windy tear enhances their dodge rolls. For any character who needs a little help with their dodge rolls, and you plan to use them often during a specific encounter or when invading other players, make sure to have this combination in your back pocket.

Greenspill Crystal Tear and Windy Crystal Tear

If you don’t want to increase your stamina recovery and merely want more to work with, the Greenspil Crystal Tear is a better choice. This is a similar combination using the Windy Crystal Tear, except you swap out the Greenburst with the Greenspill, increasing your character’s maximum stamina bar.

Magic-Shrouding Cracked Tear and Cerulean Hidden Tear

Now, circling back to magic users, the Magic-Shrouding Cracked Tear and Cerulean Hidden Tear are powerful combinations. The Cerulean Hidden tear eliminates any FP costs your magic requires, and the Magic-Shrouding tear increases your character’s magical powers, giving your attacks even more teeth than you might be using at the start of a fight. Although this combination doesn’t last forever, you can cause an enemy plenty of problems using these two.

Opaline Hardtear and Twiggy Cracked Tear

Now, for anyone who wants to burst through a location or who has been exploring for a long time and doesn’t want to lose their runes, the Opaline Hardtear and Twiggy Cracked Tear is a good combination for Elden Ring explorers. The Twiggy tear prevents your character from losing their runes when they die, which is extremely helpful if you don’t want to lose the massive progress you’ve been making. The Opaline Hardtear makes it more difficult for enemies to take you out while you run back to civilization. You don’t want to use this for a boss battle, but it might help you in a pinch.

Ruptured Crystal Tear and Opaline Hardtear

If you enjoy during something comical against enemy players, we recommend combining the Ruptured Crystal Tear with the Opaline Hardtear. The Ruptured Tear will have your character explode after a short delay, potentially damaging anything around you. However, to help mitigate how much damage your character takes, the Opaline Hardtear will help out, but it doesn’t make you invincible. We recommend testing this out near a site of grace to see how much damage it will do to your character before using it in the field.