Picking a wallpaper for your PC defines who you are or what you’re into. It’s the impression you give whenever you leave your computer on standby or when you first bring it up. Fortnite, a popular battle royale, makes for some great wallpapers with some of the most popular pop culture characters in the game alongside some intriguing original personalities from Epic Games.

Here are some of the best Fortnite wallpapers we could find across the internet.

Before it was a battle royale…

Image via Epic Games

If you have played the Save The World mode or feel nostalgic about a time before the battle royale addition, then this is the wallpaper for you. It reminds us of how zombies used to be the main foe of Fortnite and how building a fort was super important against the assailing monsters. It’s also an epic image.

Download it here.

Galactus and the Marvel universe

Image via Epic Games

Galactus’ season-ending event was epic, and this wallpaper is a fantastic way to remember it. You have the iconic image of the battle bus being held by She-Hulk with some of the greatest Marvel heroes like Iron Man, Wolverine, and Thor in the foreground. Galactus then looks godly in the background as the sky ripples into purple and blue.

Download it here.

Harley Quinn

Image via Epic Games

One of the most beloved DC characters Harley Quinn was previously featured in Fortnite, and to help celebrate this news, Epic Games released this awesome image. It has both of the movie looks for Harley Quinn with mirrors busted in the background. The creepy blue and purple atmosphere surrounding her also matches the wacky character.

Download it here.

Season 2 Memories

Image via Epic Games

A vista shot of the open world in Fortnite Season 2 is a glorious wallpaper for your PC. You can see multiple locations from this era of the game, and the scenery has a beautiful blue and green tone to it.

Download it here.

Kylo Ren

Image via Epic Games

Star Wars in Fortnite is epic whenever it occurs, and playing as Kylo Ren can make you feel like a badass. Now, we have this press image that works perfectly as a wallpaper. Just like the end of Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens, Kylo is depicted within a winter landscape with a bright red lightsaber at hand. It looks awesome, and if you’re a fan of Star Wars or Fortnite, you’ll likely be into this.

Download it here.

Marshmello and friends

Image via Epic Games

Marshmello is one of the biggest music artists in the business, and he was featured as a character in Fortnite. The adorable DJ had a cool press image from Epic Games that has him hanging out with some party-goers in the air.

Download it here.

Dr. Strange and the gang

Image via Epic Games and Wallpaper Cave

Chapter 3 Season 2 brought some epic characters into the battlefield, and this artistic take on the battle royale genre looks gritty and thrilling. In the background, we see battle buses and enemy ships fighting each other. In the foreground, we see a wrecked area, the heroes of that chapter’s battle pass, and the all-new tanks from that chapter of the game.

Download it here.

Mando and Grogu

Image via Epic Games and Wallpaper Cave

Chapter 2 Season 5 invited The Mandolorian and Grogu to Fortnite with an amazing skin, a gorgeous ship, and in this instance, a striking wallpaper. The cute Grogu is smiling in the back as Mando is shooting two weapons at once against incoming fire. It’s a badass skin with an adorable factor to it.

Download it here.

Lexa’s Anime Flair

Image via Epic Games and Wallpaper Cave

Lexa is one of Fortnite’s most popular characters and within her season pass, she was given a spectacular wallpaper. Her robotic form is terrifying behind her as she gives a devilish smile to you, making for a striking background.

Download it here.

An introduction to Chapter 3

Image via Epic Games

Chapter 3 started out with a bang. It has Spider-Man, The Rock as The Foundation, and a bunch of unique characters. They were all welcomed with opened arms. The exciting new map and all of these fun characters make for a fun wallpaper.

Download it here.