The best games for farming points in Nintendo Switch Sports

Gathering points in Nintendo Switch Sports will put you on your way to collecting a bunch of cosmetics for your in-game avatar. After collecting 100 points after each online match, you choose a card that will randomly generate which item your profile receives. Here is how you can best farm points in Nintendo Switch Sports.

In our experience so far, we have found Bowling to by far be the best method to gather points in Nintendo Switch Sports quickly. Just beginning and finishing a game will guarantee you at least 40 points, with victories rewarding points in excess of 100.

While you can quickly end matches in Chambara and Badminton much quicker than in Bowling, they reward you with far fewer points. Jumping into a game and throwing just for points for customization items is not that desirable either. We recommend starting a queue for an online game and then playing it through to the end to get the most bang for your buck.

If you are not focused on your point total, you will quickly earn them just by playing games anyway, so we do not necessarily go out of your way to play games you don’t want to.