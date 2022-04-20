The best gaming-themed Heardle games – Sonic, Pokémon, and more

Various challenge games that test your ability to guess a single value within a certain number of guesses are very popular right now. Inspired by Wordle, there are a bunch of games that want you to guess what song you are listening to centered around a concept called Heardle. In Heardle, you start out with a very small snippet of a song and have to guess what is being played within six tries. As you guess wrong or need more tries, the snippet gets a little longer. Here are some of our favorite gaming variants of Heardle.

Mega Man

Image via Nintendo

If you are a fan of the blue bomber, you need to try out this Mega Man Heardle. Tracks include level and boss themes that will hit you with plenty of nostalgia.

Pokémon

Image via Nintendo

This Pokémon Heardle will test if you really have what it takes to be the best like no one ever was. All included music is centered on the games, so you don’t have to worry about watching the hundreds of anime episodes or movies.

Sonic the Hedgehog

Image via Sega

This Sonic the Hedgehog Heardle has you guess the soundtrack song from the speedy rodent. The series is well known for all of its great music throughout the years, so this is a great choice for the biggest fans of the blue hedgehog, whether you enjoy the video games or other media he has been seen in.

Super Mario

Image via Nintendo

Have you been a Nintendo fan for decades and think you can point out any level’s song from any Mario game? This Super Mario Heardle will challenge your knowledge.

Video Game Heardle

Image via Toby Fox

Video Game Heardle is a more general approach to the criteria. Instead of focusing on one series, this game will have you guessing from a much larger list of well-known games from which the music is being played.