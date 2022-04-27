The best Haft, Mag, and Stock perks for Exotic Glaive Crafting in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 has had its fair share of open-world secrets, quests, and hidden items to uncover. Some have been more cryptic than others, and The Witch Queen expansion has its fair share of them. One new weapon archetype called Glaives was a significant focus before and after the expansion’s release. Shortly after the Witch Queen campaign is over, exotic quests give players the option to craft class-specific exotic glaives. This guide will explain some of the best options when preparing your new Glaive.

The Best Haft

A key focus for Glaives moving forward will be range and shield duration. In a new post, Bungie has detailed several new changes and buffs coming to Glaives in season 17. These are the two best Haft options in the current sandbox.

Ballistic Tuning – Greatly increase range, decreases shield duration.

Auxiliary Reserves – Greatly increase shield duration, slightly decrease reload speed.

The Best Mag

Magazine options are the only real way to increase the very slow reload speed of Glaives.

Accurized Rounds – A massive increase to weapon range.

Light Mag – Increases reload speed and slightly increases range.

The Best Stock

A good stock will help keep the recoil under control. In season 17 with the expanded weapon range, a good stock will matter a great deal with increased weapon range.

Composite Stock – Slightly increases stability and handling speed.

Short-Action Stock – This stock greatly increases handling speed.

Leveling up an exotic Glaive and optimizing for range and reload speed will be key to creating a powerful weapon.