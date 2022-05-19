If you need to smash some monsters, then the best option is a giant hammer. Fortunately for Monster Hunter Rise fans, that option is always on the table. The Hammer is one of the 14 different weapon categories in the game, giving players the chance to smash to their heart’s content. Like the Greatsword, this is a straightforward class that lends itself heavily toward maximizing damage output.

That doesn’t mean that there aren’t some fun build options for players to try out. Here are a few of our favorite Hammer builds for the weapon.

The best Hammer builds for Monster Hunter Rise

Raw Damage Build

There isn’t anything fancy happening in this build. It is designed to allow players to hit for as much damage as possible, with a lower chance to deal a Critical Hit along the way. It is the most simple high-level build for the Hammer.

Weapon – Tigrex Hammer – This weapon has an eye-watering 220 base Attack score, meaning it will hit hard. Its -20% Affinity can be an issue, but many of the skills and armor bonuses will help offset this problem.

This weapon has an eye-watering 220 base Attack score, meaning it will hit hard. Its -20% Affinity can be an issue, but many of the skills and armor bonuses will help offset this problem. Armor – Kaiser Crown, Vaik Mail, Valstrax Braces, Anjanath Coil, Ingot Greaves – This set of armor pieces won’t give a set bonus, but it comes with multiple Attack Boost skills to up this build’s already high Attack score. Critical Eye and Critical Boost help offset the Affinity penalty as well.

This set of armor pieces won’t give a set bonus, but it comes with multiple Attack Boost skills to up this build’s already high Attack score. Critical Eye and Critical Boost help offset the Affinity penalty as well. Talisman – Weakness Exploit – This skill boosts the chance of dealing a Critical Hit when attacking a monster’s weak spot.

– This skill boosts the chance of dealing a Critical Hit when attacking a monster’s weak spot. Decorations – One Attack Jewel 2, Two Critical Jewel 2, Two Expert Jewel 2, Three Drain Jewel 1, Three Grinder Jewel 1

One Two Two Three Three Skills – Critical Eye Level 7, Attack Boost Level 5, Weakness Exploit Level 3, Critical Boost Level 3, Stamina Thief Level 3, Speed Sharpening Level 3, Dragonheart Level 1

Critical Build

If you prefer to focus on dealing out powerful Critical Hits, this will be the build for you. Not only will you be able to dish out high damage, but you’ll also be able to control monsters easier by focusing on their weak spots and dealing extra KO damage.