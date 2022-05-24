Upgrading your armor in Minecraft with enchantments is vital to ensuring you survive just about any encounter with mobs or other dangerous situations. However, it can be hard to say which is best with the wide list of possible choices. Here is a list of the best Helmet enchantments in Minecraft.

Best Helmet enchantments in Minecraft

Aqua Affinity

Aqua Affinity is a Helmet exclusive enchantment that works to make mining underwater viable. Whether you are in an ocean biome or mining underground and find a pool with some good ores, you can mine normally without worrying about losing your air before you get one block mined.

Mending

Mending is one of the most vital enchantments to put on all of your favorite items. It makes it so that it will repair itself as long as you are collecting experience while the item is equipped. This can make your armor last forever if you are doing just about anything in the game.

Protection

Protection is a general defensive enchantment that protects you against melee attacks, lava, fire, and falling damage. Unfortunately, you cannot combine this with the Blast Protection and Projectile Protection enchantments to protect yourself against everything, but this will aid your defense in the largest capacity.

Respiration

Respiration extends the amount of time you can be underwater by slowing the time it takes to lose your air. It also helps you see better through the dark water fogginess. Combining this with Aqua Affinity will make gathering resources from ocean biomes much more forgiving.

Thorns

Thorns makes it so any player or mob that physically attacks you with a melee attack will take damage. With you fighting back, this can give you the advantage in about any encounter.

Unbreaking

Unbreaking will naturally extend the life of your Helmet by giving it a chance not to lose any durability when you take a hit while wearing it. If you have Mending, you are already wearing something that can repair itself, but Unbreaking makes it, so it will take a very long time to get close to needing the repair.