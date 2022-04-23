Stufful can be an interesting Pokémon for you to use in Pokémon Go. While the starting form, Stufful, is okay, you want to evolve it into Bewear and use it in the Great League. It has a chance to make a splash, depending on how you build it and the moveset you teach it. To ensure you’re using a Bewear at its best, we highly recommend keeping Stufful’s IVs in mind. In this guide, we will cover the best IVs for Stufful in Pokémon Go.

When looking for a Stufful, here’s the IV breakdown for the attack, defense, and stamina stats. If you find a perfect Stufful, you can consider using it if you’re trying to maximize the CP, but these stats will ensure you can reach the highest CP in the Great League and get to the most out of the Pokémon.

Attack 4

Defense 10

Stamina (HP) 12



These are the recommended minimums you want to work with if you want a Stufful to evolve into a Bewear and participate in the Great League. Going straight with Stufful in the Great League or any smaller cups is not recommended as there are better alternatives. However, if you were to catch a Stufful with 13 attack, 13 defense, and 15 stamina, you could use it in the Great League, or 4 attack, 15 defense, and 12 stamina, you could use Stufful in the Little League.

While Stufful has some moments in the Little League, we recommend you lean more towards obtaining one with the higher stats to evolve it into a Bewear. A Bewear has a much higher chance of making a presence in the Great League, giving you a unique Lead or Switch Pokémon for your roster.