The Best Lost Ark Character Name Ideas – Male, Female, Funny, Cool, and more

After creating a character, Lost Ark players must come up with a fitting character name before they’re able to play with it. However, as only one character of each unique name can exist within each individual Lost Ark server, and the in-game name creation system doesn’t permit the usage of numbers or most unique characters, the amount of available names dwindles with each new player character to grace the game. For players still looking for a tough, funny, or clever character name, this guide will give them some ideas on where to start.

Gunslinger and Deathblade character names

Both the Gunslinger and the Deathblade feature varied skill sets that make them ideal for multi-range, one-on-one combat. Therefore, both classes find themselves perfectly suited for PvP interactions, such as dueling at the Proving Grounds.

What better way to reflect the spirit of competition than to name one of these characters after something that would be provocative to their opponents. Names like ExcellentMiss, Go_ReQ, and zeroHitBox might just be enough to rile up opponents, all without the player having to stop fighting back to type in chat.

Bard character names

Due to their primary focus on team healing and support skills, Bards have become mainstay fixtures in most of Lost Ark’s late-game dungeon-crawling activities. To tout their team-oriented focus when they queue for Guardian Raids or Chaos Dungeons, Bard players would benefit from naming their character something like Free_Healthcare, StandByMe, or Frau_Doktor.

Paladin character names

Where the Bard serves as a Lost Ark party’s best possible healer, the Paladin is the best possible destination for this healing, boasting the deepest health pools and sturdiest armors among the game’s classes. As their team’s dedicated tank, a Paladin player deserves an aggrandizing name deserving of their prominence, such as Tallwall, Impenetrable, or the rather timely MorbillionHP.