The Best Mac Steam Games worth playing in 2022

Developing games for macOS varies widely compared to Windows. That’s why games Mac players often won’t see a macOS version of a game until long after a game’s release. However, that doesn’t mean there aren’t some already great games out there currently available right now on Steam. If you’re currently looking to play some Steam games to play on your Mac, these games are definitely worth your while.

Hades

Image via Supergiant Games

Hades follows the tale of Zagreus, who wishes to escape the Underworld in search of his mother. Despite this game being rouge-like, the writing is superb with all of your runs matter in some way. Even if you fail to escape, the characters you run into will comment on it. They’ll also make note of who you talk to or what weapon you’re wielding on your run, which is an excellent touch. Just when you think you’re done with Hades, there are more layers to this onion of a game that are just waiting to be peeled. Let that be upgrades to Zagreus, storylines that you haven’t discovered yet because you aren’t close yet to certain characters, or hidden boss battles.

Stardew Valley

Image via ConcernedApe

A fun game to play by yourself or with your friends or family, Stardew Valley is a farming sim with RPG elements. You inherit your grandfather’s old farm in Stardew Valley and it’s up to you at that point how you live your life. Will you dedicate most of your time growing crops? Spend your time in the mines finding rare gems and artifacts or fighting the scary monsters inside? Or maybe do you want to fish? Will you find love in the small town? There is a somewhat of a story, there’s no rush to do it and it’s not important. The game emphasizes taking everything at your pace.

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe

The Stanley Parable was originally a mod for Half-Life 2 released back in 2011 but then became a commercial title. Now, it’s been re-released with additional content in the form of Ultra Deluxe. In this game, you control Stanley, a silent protagonist who is in an office building. In the game, you’re given multiple paths to take Stanley on which will lead you to different endings. This game is an experience, and we highly recommend that you go into it without knowing anything, so you have the best possible playthrough of the game.

Vampire Survivors

Screenshot by DoubleXP

This game has been gaining lots of attention since its release in December 2021 and for good reason. In this gothic-horror game, you play as a vampire hunter who must mow down thousands of enemies and have to survive 30 minutes. As you kill enemies, you’ll gain experience and level up. Leveling up will let you get accessories and weapons, which will then evolve into more powerful weapons if you get the right combinations of items. Despite the rather simple concept, the game is surprisingly addicting, and you’ll find yourself spending hours and hours at a time playing it. For only $2.99, you’re getting over 50 hours of content for a game that’s only in early access, meaning that there’s more to come for this title.

Unpacking

Screenshot by DoubleXP

A rather simple and cute puzzle game, Unpacking is all about you sorting your various belongings from boxes. The game starts off with you as a child and only with one room to organize. However, as you get older, there are more rooms to decorate and more boxes to unpack. So, the game increases in difficulty. And of course, the game reflects real life, and you realize that not everything that you once had you your childhood home can be taken with you in adulthood. The calming music that this game has will take your mind away from the stress of the real world and allow you to just simply unpack whatever’s inside those boxes.