The best Mario gear builds in Mario Strikers: Battle League

Mario has always been a well-rounded character that is good for starters in all of the Mario sports games. The same is true for Mario Strikers: Battle League. Mario has pretty evened-out attributes that make him a decent fit for almost any position on the field. With some gear choices, you can really make specific stats of his shine above the other. You just need the right gear build.

The well-rounded build

Despite already being a character who is decent at everything, you can still even out Mario’s attributes even more than they already are. This build gives notable increases to Mario’s strength and passing attribute while lowering the others to make all of his stats closer in number. You will need the following gear for this build:

Muscle Helmet

Chain Gauntlets

Chain Plate

Cannon Boots

Equipping this gear will have Mario’s highest stat be his shooting attribute. Everything else will be sitting at 12 points.

The tricky build

Mario’s best attribute is his technique. Starting off, his technique attribute is sitting at 16 points which is beaten out only by Luigi who has 17 points in technique. This build focuses on increasing Mario’s technique attribute, making him excel in taking shots and performing Hyper Strikes. You will need the following gear for this build:

Trick Helmet

Turbo Gloves

Trick Pad

Trick Boots

While the Turbo Gloves aren’t necessary, they do help keep Mario’s speed up while also increasing his technique attribute. After all the gear is equipped, you will see that his technique will be all the way up to 22 points.

The ultimate shooter

Mario is great because of his high technique score. Raise his shooting attribute to match it and you will see that he can’t be stopped. This build focuses on three primary stats; technique, shooting, and speed. This allows Mario to get down the field with ease and score goals without getting blocked. You will need the following gear for this build:

Trick Helmet

Turbo Gloves

Cannon Plate

Cannon Boots

This gear will increase Mario’s technique to 18 points as well as his shooting attribute. His speed will get a small boost to 14 points. The downside is that his passing and strength attributes will both take a major hit.