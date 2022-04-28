The best marksman rifles in Call of Duty: Warzone

If you’re looking for a Call of Duty: Warzone weapon with bullets that stretch far and hit hard, there is no better place to look than in the marksman rifle category. Its selection of offerings feature one of the most popular guns in the battle royale, along with several reputable others. Here are the greatest marksman rifles that have come to Warzone, thus far.

5. R1 Shadowhunter (Black Ops Cold War)

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Love it or hate it, there’s no denying that the R1 Shadowhunter is the king of up-close encounters. The weapon is Cold War’s rendition of the Crossbow, but with stellar hip fire accuracy and increased movement speed. Most importantly, it is has the largest one-hit elimination area of all the weapons on this list. This bow may not be your typical marksman rifle — if not a rifle at all — but its power is nothing to ignore.

4. M1916 (Vanguard)

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Fresh onto the scene, the M1916 has already made a name for itself as a bolstered offspring of the G-43. The semi-automatic bears the highest fire rate of all marksman rifles and lends enough aim-down-sights speed to make this a go-to weapon for medium-range combat. It may not have the range found from guns like the Kar98k, but you’ll only need to toss on a few attachments to make it have comparable damage.

3. SVT-40 (Vanguard)

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The SVT-40 is hard proof that a gun is only as great as its attachments. This is because the Kovalevskaya 800mm increases its one-hit kill area, overall damage, and vehicle damage by 15 percent. Oh, should we mention it also ramps up almost all control stats by a whooping 45 percent? That said, the only reason why it doesn’t crack our top two is due to its lack of ADS and sprint-to-fire speeds. In sum, the weapon is likely best fit for those who avoid short-range conflict.

2. SP-R 208 (Modern Warfare)

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The SP-R 208 is so close to perfect, it almost pains us to put it at number two. With its range of possible attachments, you can expect the pseudo-sniper to knock opponents down with just one headshot from any lengths. That said, it is easy to notice that its ADS is just a tad slower than the Kar98k, at least enough where realigning your aim for a second shot can be frustrating.

1. Kar98k (Modern Warfare)

Screenshot by DoubleXP

According to WZranked, Modern Warfare’s Kar98k is the fourth most popular weapon in all of Warzone and the number one used marksman rifle — all for good reason. The gun is capable of eliminating opponents with no more than two shots to the chest or above, while just a single headshot will always result in a kill. Better yet, it does not have an adjustable magazine, allowing you to save an attachment slot for something more meaningful. So, as long as your loadout is centered around boosting its range, there is no target too far you can’t hit.