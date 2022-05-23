The best matching profile pictures (PFPs) for Steam, Discord and more

Having matching profile pictures (PFPs) is a fantastic way to express your friendship or relationship publicly on social media. Since your profile picture is the first thing you see, having your icon matching with your friend or significant other will make people instantly make that connection that you two have that special kind of bond. If you’re looking to find matching PFPs, here are some great ones that you show off on your Twitter or Discord.

Barbara and Jean from Genshin Impact

Image via miHoYo

Barbara and Jean are siblings in the popular RPG Genshin Impact from miHoYo that are trying to follow in their parents’ footsteps. Edited by a community member from official artwork by miHoYo, these adorable matching PFPs were created. These PFPs are perfect for Genshin Impact fans and for siblings who are fans of either Barbara or Jean.

Caitlyn and Vi from Arcane

Image via Netflix

Fans of the critically-acclaimed Netflix show Arcane will surely remember the duo that is Caitlyn and Vi. Although the two didn’t officially get together yet, the show surely didn’t shy away from their chemistry and made sure that they had their moments in the show. This matching PFPs shows them on Caitlyn’s bed, sharing an intimate moment with each other.

Geese icon inspired by Untitled Goose Game

Image via watery_day Twitter

Inspired by Untitled Goose Game, a game where you played as a Goose that wreaked havoc back in 2020, Twitter artist watery_day created this set of matching PFPs of two geese. They’re the perfect icons for any duo that loves to cause chaos among their friend group.

Natsuki and Yuri from Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!

Image via Team Salvato

In Doki Doki Literature Club Plus, we get to see a different side to Natsuki and Yuri’s otherwise tumultuous relationship. It’s here that they discover they have a lot more in common than they initially thought and begin to form a beautiful bond with each other. It’s no wonder why they’re one of the most popular ships in the fandom and these adorable matching PFPs are great for anyone who adores the game or any couple out there.