The Best Minecraft floor designs, ideas, and examples

When designing spaces and structures in your Minecraft world, you will have a lot of freedom to choose the aesthetic of that area. What block you choose to put in each spot will vary from the many other hundreds of colored and textured choices. Here are some suggestions we have for floor design ideas that you might like to work in.

Best floor designs in Minecraft

Checkerboard

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Checkerboard patterns are pretty easy to pull off in a cubical world, so checkering your floor with various colors is one of our top suggestions for you.

Copper

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You might first envision statues being built out of Copper, but a Copper floor plan in Minecraft can be colored differently by oxidizing the blocks. You can use this to make some unique patterns and change up its look on the fly.

Glazed Terracotta

Screenshot by DoubleXP

All Glazed Terracotta has unique designs on them, making them ideal for creating a variety of designs combined with other blocks.

Glowing Gold

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Why put up Torches everywhere when you can make the floor shine with Glowstone and Shroomlights? Throw some Gold in there, and you have a floor that lets visitors know you are of the highest class.

Nether

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Nether is a dangerous place to go for anyone, but if you make it back with plenty of items from the hellish dimension, we recommend putting them to use as a unique floor design combined with Obsidian. You can light these on fire, and they will never go out, so you have a constant light source that can be turned off or on very easily. Just watch your step so you don’t walk into the fire.

Smokey

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Combining Basalt with Coal Blocks properly can give your floorplan a very smokey-looking design. You could work in other dark gray blocks like Netherite and Cobbled Deepslate to give yourself a unique design that looks good to you.

Spiral

Screenshot by DoubleXP

If you are good at making things look circular in a blocky world, we recommend working spiral designs into your floors, especially if you have a lot of space. The more room you have to work with, the more natural you can make the curves on your lines look.

Stone Brick

Screenshot by DoubleXP

There is no shortage of looks you can make with Stone Bricks, but we would most recommend this for castle settings. You can also work in stairs to add a bit of a gap in your walkway that you don’t fall in but makes it look a little more broken down if you like that look.

Wavey

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Using Light Gray Glazed Terracotta, you can give a wavey look to your floors by adjusting your view while you set the blocks down. Thrown in some light blue blocks to try to give it more of an oceanic vibe.

Wooden Logs

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You have likely considered making a floor out of Wooden Planks at some point, but if you decide to lay down a variety of Wooden Logs, you can make some interesting designs, especially with wood from The Nether. Don’t forget that the way you place the block down can also alter the side facing up.