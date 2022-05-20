The best moveset for Alolan Golem in Pokemon Go

Alolan Golem is one of the many Pokémon you can use against other Pokémon Go players. It’s a decent choice that can be used in specific circumstances. While it’s not an immediate option many would think to use, it does have its uses during certain events. If you plan to use it against other players in PvP, you want to make sure you teach it the best moves. In this guide we’re going to cover the best moveset for Alolan Golem in Pokémon Go.

Best moveset for Alolan Golem

Alolan Golem is an Electric and Rock-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Fighting, Grass, Ground, and Water-type moves. It is resistant to Electric, Fire, Flying, Normal, and Poison-type attacks. Although it’s not a high-priority pick for many of the standard Battle League competitions, Alolan Golem can be used throughout the smaller cups featured alongside these larger events.

These are all of the moves Alolan Golem can learn.

Fast moves

Rock Throw (Rock-type) – 8 damage and 2.5 energy per turn (4 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Rollout (Rock-type) – 4 damage and 4 energy per turn (2 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Volt Switch (Electric-type) – 12 damage and 4 energy per turn (3 damage per turn) – 4 turns

Charged moves

Rock Blast (Rock-type) – 50 damage and 40 energy

Stone Edge (Rock-type) – 100 damage and 55 energy

Wild Charge (Electric-type) – 100 damage and 45 energy (100% chance to lower user’s defense by two ranks)

When selecting Alolan Golem’s fast move, you choose between rollout and volt switch. Of the two, we highly recommend volt switch. It’s a stronger move and provides Alolan Golem with the same amount of energy so it can use its charged moves. However, rollout might be a suitable attack if you want to deal consistent Rock-type damage to an opponent. It varies on how you plan to use Alolan Golem, but volt switch tends to edge rollout against many Pokémon.

Next, we have Alolan Golem’s charged moves. You only have a few options in this category, and they are critical. We highly recommend going with rock blast and wild charge. These are the lowest energy moves that Alolan Golem can use, and they do quite a bit of damage. Unfortunately, stone edge is not suitable choice for this Pokémon.

The best movest for Alolan Golem to use is the fast move volt switch, and the charged moves rock blast and wild charge.