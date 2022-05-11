The best moveset for Araquanid in Pokémon Go

If you’re looking to use Araquanid in Pokémon Go’s Battle League, you want to make sure you teach it the best moves. Araquanid is a powerful Pokémon that can be used on various teams against players when you battle in PvP. Still, you want to optimize this Pokémon to get the most out of it. In this guide, we will cover the best moveset for you to teach Araquanid in Pokémon Go.

The best moveset for Araquanid

Araquanid is a Bug and Water-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Electric, Flying, and Rock-type moves, but it’s resistant against Fighting, Ground, Ice, Steel, and Water-type attacks. You’ll want to focus on creating a team to protect against Araquanid’s Electric and Flying-type options. Rock-type Pokémon might be overwhelmed by Araquanid’s Water-type moves, but you’ll want to prepare if you need to switch it out in the middle of a fight.

These are all of the moves Araquanid can learn.

Fast moves

Bug Bite (Bug-type) – 3 damage and 3 energy per turn (3 damage per turn) – 1 turn

Infestation (Bug-type) – 6 damage and 4 energy per turn (2 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Charged moves

Bubble Beam (Water-type) – 25 damage and 40 energy (100% chance to lower an opponent’s attack by one rank)

Bug Buzz (Bug-type) – 100 damage and 60 energy (30% chance to lower an opponent’s defense by one rank)

Mirror Coat (Psychic-type) – 60 damage and 55 energy

When it comes to picking Araquanid’s fast move, we recommend you go with bug bite. Although this does not generate as much energy as infestation, it’s a much faster attack. You can expect to use this to your advantage while fighting other players, giving Araquanid a strong lead before using its charged moves.

For Araquanid’s charged moves, you want to go with bubble beam and bug buzz. Bubble beam is Araquanid’s only Water-type attack. While it might not do a massive amount of damage, its debuff is reliable to lower an opponent’s overall attack power. You can couple that with bug buzz, another debuff attack that has the chance to decrease an opponent’s defenses. Both attacks are worthwhile to add to Araquanid’s moveset, leaving mirror coat in the dust.

The best moveset to teach your Araquanid is the fast move bug bite, and the charged moves bug buzz and bubble beam.