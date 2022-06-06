Aurorus is the evolved form of Amaura, and you’ll have the chance to acquire it while playing Pokémon Go. These Pokémon will make their debut during Adventure Week 2022, and they will be available throughout the future of the game. For those who plan to use Aurorus in the battle league or raids, you need to teach it the best moveset. In this guide, we will cover the best moveset for Aurorus in Pokémon Go.

Best moveset for Aurorus

Aurorus is a Rock and Ice-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Fighting, Grass, Ground, Rock, Steel, and Water-type moves, but it is resistant against Flying, Ice, Normal, and Poison-type attacks. Because of the multiple weaknesses of this Pokémon, you’ll want to build around it and try to block some of the more common attacks, such as Fighting, Rock, and Water-types.

These are all of the moves Aurorus can learn.

Fast moves

Frost Breath (Ice-type) – 7 damage and 2.5 energy per turn (3.5 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Powder Snow (Ice-type) – 5 damage and 4 energy per turn (2.5 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Rock Throw (Rock-type) – 8 damage and 2.5 energy per turn (4 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Charged moves

Ancient Power (Rock-type) – 45 damage and 45 energy (10% chance to increase user’s attack and defense by two ranks)

Blizzard (Ice-type) – 140 damage and 75 energy

Hyper Beam (Normal-type) – 150 damage and 80 energy

Thunderbolt (Electric-type) – 90 damage and 55 energy

Weather Ball (Ice-type) – 55 damage and 35 energy

You want to stick with powder snow when picking Aurorus’ fast move. Of the choices, powder snow is the best option, even if rock throw does the highest amount of damage among the options. While rock throw does the best damage, it does not produce enough energy to warrant it as a better choice than powder snow.

For Aurorus’ charged move, you have several options available to you. The best single charged move to pick for Aurorus is weather ball (Ice-type). It’s the lowest energy cost charged move and does a decent amount of damage. You can use it to bait out a shield or deal a decent amount of damage. When picking Aurorus’ second charged move, we’re torn between suggesting ancient power or thunderbolt. Of the two, thunderbolt is the better overall choice, but ancient power could help give Aurorus a defense and attack buff during a fight. We believe ancient power is a better situational move.

The best moveset to teach Aurorus is the fast move powder snow, and the charged moves weather ball (Ice-type) and thunderbolt.