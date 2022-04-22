Bewear is making its way to Pokémon Go. It will be debuting alongside its starting form, Stufful, during Stufful’s Community Day event, which is the same day these two release. After catching enough Stufful to evolve into Bewear, you’ll want to make sure you give this Pokémon the best moveset it can learn. In this guide, we will cover the best moveset for Bewear in Pokémon Go.

Bewear is a Normal and Fighting-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Fairy, Fighting, Flying, and Psychic-type moves, but it is resistant against Bug, Dark, Ghost, and Rock-type moves. It has a good amount of stamina, with a strong attack to make it a worthwhile opponent in select fights, but you want to pick your engagements whenever using Bewear.

These are all of the moves Bewear can learn.

Fast moves

Low Kick (Fighting-type) – 4 damage and 2.5 energy per turn (2 damage per turn) 2 turns

Shadow Claw (Ghost-type) – 6 damage and 4 energy per turn (3 damage per turn) 2 turns

Tackle (Normal-type) – 3 damage and 2 energy per turn (3 damage per turn) 1 turn

Charged moves

Drain Punch (Fighting-type) – 20 damage and 40 energy (100% chance to increase user’s defense by one rank)

Payback (Dark-type) – 110 damage and 60 energy

Stomp (Normal-type) – 55 damage and 40 energy

Superpower (Fighting-type) – 85 damage and 40 energy (100% chance to lower user’s attack and defense by one rank)

When picking Bewear’s fast move, you want to go with shadow claw. With the attack, you can expect to receive four energy every time you use it, giving you the most energy for any charged move you want to use against your opponent. Low kick and tackle do not provide as much energy. They’re Normal and Fighting-type moves, which are expected for Bewear. Having shadow claw, a Ghost-type move makes it tougher for your opponent to counter it, and Ghost-type moves are super-effective against Ghost and Psychic-types.

For Bewear’s charged moves, we highly recommend picking stomp and superpower. Superpower does a good amount of damage for only 40 energy, making it the best option for a hard-hitting attack. While it will debuff Bewear, you’ll be able to fight against Bastiodon, Lickitung, Swarmpert, Trevenant, Registeel, and Walrein in the Great League. For the second move, we recommend stomp, another strong 40 energy charged move you can use against nearly any Pokémon.

The best moveset to teach Bewear is the fast move shadow claw and the charged moves stomp and superpower.