The best moveset for Charizard in Pokémon Go

Charizard can be a valuable Pokémon for you to use in Pokémon Go. You’ll want to primarily use it in raid battles or the occasional specific PvP Cups that appear in the game. If you want to make the most out of this Pokémon, you’ll want to make sure you teach the best moveset. In this guide, we will cover the best moveset for Charizard to use in Pokémon Go.

Charizard is a Fire and Flying-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Electric, Rock, and Water-type moves, and it is resistant against Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Grass, Ground, and Steel-type moves. Because it has so many resistances, it’s an ideal choice for most PvE encounters and raid battles.

These are all of the moves Charizard can learn.

Fast moves

Air slash (Flying-type) – 9 damage and 3 energy per turn (3 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Dragon breath (Dragon-type) – 4 damage and 3 energy per turn (3 damage per turn – 1 turn

Ember (Fire-type) – 7 damage and 3 energy per turn (3.5 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Fire spin (Fire-type) – 9 damage and 3.3 energy per turn (3 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Wing attack (Flying-type) – 5 damage and 3.5 energy per turn (2.5 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Charged moves

Blast burn (Fire-type) – 110 damage and 50 energy

Dragon claw (Dragon-type) – 50 damage and 35 energy

Fire blast (Fire-type) – 140 damage and 80 energy

Flamethrower (Fire-type) – 90 damage and 55 energy

Overheat (Fire-type) – 130 damage and 50 energy (100% chance to lower user’s attack by two ranks)

When selecting Charizard’s fast move, we highly recommend going with fire spin. It’s a great choice for this Pokémon, given the amount of damage and energy it generates each turn. While wing attack does produce more energy, fire spin’s overall damage makes up for it.

When selecting Charizard’s fast move, you want to go with dragon breath. It’s a powerful Dragon-type move that Charizard can use throughout a fight, and it will give it quite a bit of energy to use for its charged moves. The downside to not using this over fire spin is that Charizard does not receive a Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) modifier. However, it does if you evolve it into Mega Charizard X.

Next, you want to grab blast burn and dragon claw for Charizard’s charged moves. Blast burn is a great charged move because of how little energy it needs and the amount of damage it can do compared to the other choices. When it comes to selecting dragon claw, while slightly weaker, you can use it on Charizard to spam out an enemy’s shields, forcing them to use those prematurely.

The best moveset to teach Charizard is the fast move dragon breath and the charged moves blast burn and dragon claw.