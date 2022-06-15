The best moveset for Golisopod in Pokemon Go

There are multiple Pokémon for you to use in Pokémon Go. You want to ensure they have the best moveset if you plan to use any of them against players, in raids, or Team Rocket. Golisopod is a decent choice as a Bug and Water-type Pokémon. This guide covers the best moveset you can teach your Golisopod in Pokémon Go.

Best moveset for Golisopod

Golisopod is a Bug and Water-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Electric, Flying, and Rock-type moves, but it is resistant against Fighting, Ground, Ice, Steel, and Water-type attacks. Although it has multiple resistances, the stats for Golisopod make it a poor choice, with more defense than attack power. Its overall moveset is decent and diverse, but not enough to make it an instant favorite in the Battle League.

These are all of the moves Golisopod can learn.

Fast moves

Fury Cutter (Bug-type) – 2 damage and 4 energy per turn (2 damage per turn) – 1 turn

Metal Claw (Steel-type) – 5 damage and 3 energy per turn (2.5 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Waterfall (Water-type) – 12 damage and 2.6 energy per turn (4 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Charged moves

Aerial Ace (Flying-type) – 55 damage and 45 energy

Aqua Jet (Water-type) – 45 damage and 45 energy

X-Scissor (Bug-type) – 45 damage and 35 energy

For Golisopod’s fast move, we would normally recommend going with fury cutter, but waterfall is relatively powerful and makes up for the lack of energy it proves. Fury cutter is a quick attack, but waterfall gives Golisopod a powerful Water-type attack to use against Fire, Ground, and Rock-type Pokémon it encounters.

When it comes to charged moves, the best options include x-scissor and aerial ace. You want to make X-scissor Golisopod’s first option, given it costs the least energy and does the same damage as aqua jet. To switch things up and ensure Golisopod has multiple attack types available, add in aerial ace as the second choice, capable of being effective against Bug, Fighting, and Grass-types.

The best moveset to teach Golisopod is the fast move waterfall and the charged moves aerial ace and x-scissor.