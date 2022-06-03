Shaymin is a mythical Pokémon that you can catch in Pokémon Go, specifically in its land forme. The mythical Pokémon are only available for a limited time in the game, meaning you want to catch them quickly before they disappear. Many of these Pokémon have a distinct moveset unique to them compared to other Pokémon you can catch. In this guide, we will cover the best moveset for Land Forme Shaymin in Pokémon Go.

The best moveset for Land Forme Shaymin

Land Forme Shaymin is a Grass-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice, and Poison-type moves, but it is resistant against Electric, Grass, Ground, and Water-type moves. Given Shaymin’s limited nature as a single type, you might find it performs better in raid battles than against other players.

These are all of the moves Shaymin’s land forme can learn.

Fast moves

Hidden Power (All types) – 9 damage and 2.6 energy per turn (3 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Zen Headbutt (Psychic-type) – 8 damage and 2 energy per turn (2.6 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Charged moves

Energy Ball (Grass-type) – 90 damage and 55 energy (10% chance to lower an opponent’s defense by one rank)

Grass Knot (Grass-type) – 90 damage and 50 energy

Seed Flare (Grass-type) – 130 damage and 75 energy (40% chance to lower the opponent’s defense by two ranks)

Solar Beam (Grass-type) – 150 damage and 80 energy

When selecting Shaymin’s fast move, you want to go with hidden power. The hidden power can be any of the various types of attacks, and you want to make sure it’s a Grass-type move. The others are fine, but Grass-type will work best because of Shaymin’s pure Grass-typing.

Now, you have several options to try unlocking for the charged moves. We highly recommend going with grass knot and energy ball. These are the two cheapest Grass-type moves you can unlock for Shaymin, making them the best options. However, if you want to give Shaymin a powerful secondary move, seed flare is a good option because of its decent debuff. Alternatively, solar beam is a decent choice, but they’re risky options.

The best moveset to teach Land Forme Shaymin is the fast move hidden power (Grass-type) and the charged moves energy ball and grass knot. You can swap out energy ball for seed flare or solar beam if you want a more powerful attack.