Lapras can be an extremely useful Pokémon for use in Pokémon Go. It can take on several notable opponents throughout the Great and Ultra Leagues. When you catch it, you’ll want to make sure you optimize this Pokémon by giving it the best moveset. In this guide, we’re going to cover the best moveset for Lapras in Pokémon Go.

Lapras is an Ice and Water-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Electric, Fighting, Grass, and Rock-type moves, but it is resistant against Ice and Water-type attacks. Therefore, you want to be careful when fighting against Grass and Fighting-type Pokémon.

These are all of the moves Lapras can learn.

Fast moves

Frost Breath (Ice-type) – 7 damage and 2.5 energy per turn (3.5 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Ice Shard (Ice-type) – 9 damage and 3.3 energy per turn (3 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Water Gun (Water-type) – 3 damage and 3 energy per turn (3 damage per turn) – 1 turn

Charged moves

Blizzard (Ice-type) – 140 damage and 75 energy

Dragon Pulse (Dragon-type) – 90 damage and 60 energy

Hydro Pump (Water-type) – 130 damage and 75 energy

Ice Beam (Ice-type) – 90 damage and 55 energy

Skull Bash (Normal-type) – 130 damage and 75 energy (100% chance to increase user’s defense by one rank)

Surf (Water-type) – 65 damage and 40 energy

When using Lapras, you’ll want to consider using it for the Great and Ultra Leagues. It doesn’t have too much use outside of these categories, beyond the specific Cups, but you certainly don’t want to use it in the Master League. For both the Great and Ultra Leagues, Lapras’ best fast move will be ice shard. It offers the most energy each time you use it and does a decent amount of damage. Plus, Lapras receives a Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB).

Next, for the charged move, you can give Lapras two to use in battle. We will always recommend surf for the first one because it’s a solid attack and costs a small amount of energy. For the second choice, it will depend. If you’re using Lapras in the Great League, you’ll want to teach it skull bash. The attack is far more worthwhile to use in this category. If you’re using a Lapras for the Ultra League, you want to teach it ice beam, a far more useful attack against Dragon, Flying, Grass, and Ground-types. You’re going to fight more of these combatants in this category, making ice beam a must-have charged move.

The best moveset to teach Lapras for the Great League is the fast move ice shard and the charged moves surf and skull bash. However, if you’re using Lapras in the Ultra League, the best moveset will be the fast move ice shard and the charged moves surf and ice beam.