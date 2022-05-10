Ludicolo is an interesting Pokémon to use in Pokémon Go. It might not be one of these best Great or Ultra League choices, but if you’re looking for an option to offset your opponent, Ludicolo can certainly trip them up. If you’re planning to use it in battle, you’ll want to make sure you teach it the best moves. Here’s what you need to know about the best moveset for Ludicolo in Pokémon Go.

The best moveset for Ludicolo

Ludicolo is a Grass and Water-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Bug, Flying, and Poison-type moves, but it is resistant against Ground, Steel, and Water-type attacks. Therefore, Ludicolo is an ideal choice to defeat Galarian Stunfisk, Altaria, Whiscash, and Azumarill. Still, it will struggle against several other meta choices in the Great and Ultra Leagues, such as Registeel, Medicham, Trevenant, and Walrein.

These are all of the moves Ludicolo can learn.

Fast moves

Bubble (Water-type) – 7 damage and 3.6 energy per turn (2.3 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Razor Leaf (Grass-type) – 10 damage and 2 energy per turn (5 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Charged moves

Blizzard (Ice-type) – 140 damage and 75 energy

Energy Ball (Grass-type) – 90 damage and 55 energy (10% chance to lower opponent’s defense by one rank)

Hydro Pump (Water-type) – 130 damage and 75 energy

Ice Beam (Ice-type) – 90 damage and 55 energy

Leaf Storm (Grass-type) – 130 damage and 55 energy (100% chance to lower user’s attack by two ranks)

Solar Beam (Grass-type) – 150 damage and 80 energy

When picking Ludicolo’s fast move, you want to go with bubble. While this move does not damage as much as razor leaf, bubble is one of the few Water-type attacks Ludicolo can use in Pokémon Go. Plus, you want to use this move because of the amount of energy you will earn per turn. You earn far more with bubble than with razor leaf, making it a far better choice for Ludicolo to use its charged moves.

Next, you want to teach Ludicolo leaf storm and ice beam for their charged moves. Before leaf storm, energy ball was the go-to option for Ludicolo. However, leaf storm’s massive damage is far superior, even if it does give Ludicolo a debuff making it worthwhile for the Great and Ultra Leagues competitions. We recommend ice beam because you can use this attack against any Dragon, Flying, Grass, and Ground-types that appear in your battles. The Ground-type Pokémon have a lot to fear from Ludicolo.

The best moveset to teach Ludicolo is the fast move bubble and the charged moves leaf storm and ice beam.