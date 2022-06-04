You want to make sure you teach the best moveset to Nihilego after catching it in Pokémon Go. There are a limited number of moves it can learn in the game, meaning you want to make sure it learns the best attacks to make it a viable option in the Pokémon Go Battle League or raids. In this guide, we will cover the best moveset for Nihilego in Pokémon Go.

The best moveset for Nihilego

Nihilego is a Rock and Poison-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Ground, Psychic, Steel, and Water-type moves, but it is resistant against Bug, Fairy, Fire, Flying, Normal, and Poison-type attacks. It has a maximum CP of 3,949, an attack of 208, a defense of 177, and a stamina of 201. You primarily want to use it in the Master League, rather than in the Ultra or Great League competitions.

These are all of the moves Nihilego can learn.

Fast moves

Acid (Poison-type) – 6 damage and 2.5 energy per turn (3 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Pound (Normal-type) – 4 damage and 2 energy per turn (2 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Charged moves

Gunk Shot (Poison-type) – 130 damage and 75 energy

Power Gem (Rock-type) – 80 damage and 60 energy

Rock Slide (Rock-type) – 75 damage and 45 energy

Sludge Bomb (Poison-type) – 80 damage and 50 energy

You want to go with acid when selecting Nihilego’s fast move. Acid is a far better attack than pound, given the amount of damage it can do and the energy it can provide. Although acid is not the most powerful fast move, it is the better choice of the two options.

Now, for Nihilego’s charged moves, you have several options to potentially select. Power gem is a decent choice, but it doesn’t prove as viable because of acid’s slow energy generation. However, rock slide and sludge bomb are both solid choices, and they’re relatively low energy costs, making them the best options. Some players may want to swap out sludge bomb for gunk shot, but we don’t recommend it, despite the heavy attack potential from gunk shot. Sludge bomb is a far safer option.

The best moveset to teach Nihilego is the fast move acid and the charged moves rock slide and sludge bomb.