The best moveset for Oranguru in Pokémon Go

Oranguru is one of the many Pokémon you can catch in Pokémon Go, allowing you to use it against other players or in raids. If you want to use Oranguru in PvP, you’ll want to optimize this Pokémon for combat. In this guide, we’ll cover the best moveset for Oranguru to learn in Pokémon Go.

Oranguru is a Normal and Psychic-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Bug and Dark-type moves, but it is resistant against Ghost and Psychic-type attacks. It will have a maximum CP of 2,450, an attack of 144, a defense of 163, and a stamina of 175. You’ll want to consider using Oranguru for the Great League, and it could also be used in specific Cups, such as the Retro Cup.

These are all of the moves Oranguru can learn.

Fast moves

Confusion (Psychic-type) – 16 damage and 3 energy per turn (4 damage per turn) – 4 turns

Yawn (Normal-type) – 0 damage and 3 energy per turn (0 damage per turn) – 4 turns

Zen Headbutt (Psychic-type) – 8 damage and 2 energy per turn (2.6 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Charged moves

Foul Play (Dark-type) – 70 damage and 45 energy

Future Sight (Psychic-type) – 120 damage and 65 energy

Psychic (Psychic-type) – 90 damage and 55 energy (10% chance to decrease an opponent’s defenses by one rank)

When it comes to selecting a fast move for Oranguru, we recommend you go with confusion. Of the three options, confusion offers the most damage of the choices, and it provides Oranguru with the highest energy for its charged moves. You’ll want to make sure you choose confusion for any Oranguru build when battling against other players.

For Oranguru’s charged moves, you’ll want to go with foul play and psychic. Foul play is a solid choice because it is a low-energy charged attack, and it’s a Dark-type. When considering the second charged move, psychic typically beat out future sight, but if you’re keener to use a high-damage Psychic-type attack, you may want to build an Oranguru with it. It depends on your playstyle and how you see other players reacting to you using this Pokémon.

The best moveset for Oranguru to use in Pokémon Go is the fast move confusion and the charged moves, foul play and psychic.