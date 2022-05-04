If you’re looking for a unique Pokémon to use in any competitive Pokémon Go Leagues, Pelipper is an interesting choice. You won’t want to use it in the Master League, but we recommend giving it a try in the Great and Ultra Leagues, along with any specific Cups, such as the Flying Cup competition. To make the most out of Pelipper, you’ll want to teach it the best moveset. In this guide, we’re going to cover the best moveset for Pelipper in Pokémon Go.

Pelipper is a Flying and Water-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Electric and Rock-type moves, but it is resistant against Ground, Water, Steel, Fire, Fighting, and Bug-type attacks. Unfortunately, Pelipper is exceptionally weak against Electric-type Pokémon, which means you’ll want to find a way to counter these attacks with your other partner Pokémon.

Best Moveset for Pelipper

These are all of the moves Pelipper can learn.

Fast moves

Water Gun (Water-type) – 3 damage and 3 energy per turn (3 damage per turn) – 1 turn

Wing Attack (Flying-type) – 5 damage and 3.5 energy per turn (2.5 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Charged moves

Blizzard (Ice-type) – 140 damage and 75 energy

Hurricane (Flying-type) – 110 damage and 65 energy

Hydro Pump (Water-type) – 130 damage and 75 energy

Weather Ball (Water-type) – 55 damage and 35 energy

When selecting Pelipper’s fast move, we recommend you go with wing attack. While water gun is a slightly quicker move, the amount of energy you’re going to receive when using wing attack makes it a worthwhile option, giving Pelipper the chance to use its charged moves far more often. The charged moves will be how Pelipper shines during your battle, and you’ll want to optimize them.

The best charged moves Pelipper can learn are hurricane and weather ball (water-type). Hurricane requires more energy than weather ball does, which means you’ll want to use it as Pelipper’s attack. Weather ball will be the move you use far more often, or you can use it to bit out an opponent’s shield, potentially hitting them with the hurricane for the second attack, if you can wait that long.

The best moveset to teach Pelipper in Pokémon Go is the fast move wing attack and the charged moves hurricane and weather ball (Water-type).