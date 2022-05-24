Tapu Bulu is one of the many legendary Pokémon you can catch in Pokémon Go. You’ll have a limited time finding and capturing this Pokémon and adding it to your collection. When you do catch it, you want to ensure it has the best moveset possible in other raids or against other players. This guide covers the best moveset for Tapu Bulu in Pokémon Go.

Best moveset for Tapu Bulu

Tapu Bulu is a Grass and Fairy-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Fire, Flying, Ice, Poison, and Steel-type moves, but it is resistant against Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fighting, Grass, Ground, and Water-type attacks. Tapu Bulu has a maximum CP of 3,419, an attack of 208, a defense of 181, and a stamina of 147. A significant downside to this Pokémon is its lack of health.

These are all of the moves Tapu Bulu can learn in Pokémon Go.

Fast moves

Bullet Seed (Grass-type) – 5 damage and 4.3 energy per turn (1.6 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Rock Smash (Fighting-type) – 9 damage and 2.5 energy per turn (4 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Charged moves

Dazzling Gleam (Fairy-type) – 110 damage and 70 energy

Grass Knot (Grass-type) – 90 damage and 50 energy

Megahorn (Bug-type) – 110 damage and 55 energy

Solar Beam (Grass-type) – 150 damage and 80 energy

When selecting Tapu Bulu’s fast move, you want to go with bullet seed. Although bullet seed does not do as much damage as rock smash, it provides far more energy per turn, and Tapu Bulu will receive a same attack type bonus (STAB) each time it uses this move.

You have a handful of good choices for Tapu Bulu’s charged moves. The two best options include grass knot and megahorn. Grass knot is a solid Grass-type move, and you only need 50 energy to use it. Megahorn is another powerful charged move that only requires 55 energy and does 110 damage, 20 more than grass knot. However, Tapu Bulu does not receive a STAB for this. Some players may consider swapping out dazzling gleam for megahorn, especially if they want to counter Dragon-type Pokémon.

The best moveset to teach Tapu Bulu is the fast move bullet seed and the charged moves grass knot and megahorn.