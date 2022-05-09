With Tapu Fini arriving in Pokémon Go, you have the chance to encounter this legendary Pokémon and add it to your collection. It’s a suitable Pokémon for you to use in the Great and Ultra Leagues if you’re looking to use a unique Water and Fairy-type Pokémon against your competition. However, before using it, you want to make sure you teach it the best attacks. In this guide, we’ll cover the best moveset for Tapu Fini in Pokémon Go.

The best moveset for Tapu Fini

Tapu Fini is a Water and Fairy-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Grass, Electric, and Poison-type moves, but it is resistant against Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fighting, Fire, Ice, and Water-type attacks. Given its wide variety of resistances, Tapu Fini will have plenty of use in the Great and Ultra Leagues. We do not recommend it for the Master League, though.

These are all of the moves Tapu Fini can learn.

Fast moves

Hidden Power (Any type) – 9 damage and 2.6 energy per turn (3 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Water Gun (Water-type) – 3 damage and 3 energy per turn (3 damage per turn) – 1 turn

Charged moves

Hydro Pump (Water-type) – 130 damage and 75 energy

Ice Beam (Ice-type) – 90 damage and 55 energy

Moonblast (Fairy-type) – 110 damage and 60 energy (10% chance to lower opponent’s attack by one rank)

Surf (Water-type) – 65 damage and 40 energy

When selecting Tapu Fini’s fast move, you want to go with water gun. It’s a better choice than hidden power as it can provide Tapu Fini with slightly more energy each turn you use it. These attacks have the same overall damage, but water gun will be a better choice during the more challenging battles.

For Tapu Fini’s charged moves, you have several options. You want to avoid hydro pump, though. It’s a powerful nuke ability, but it’s not something you want to rely on in your back pocket. Instead, we recommend using surf as the main charged move you teach because it’s a low energy attack that will do 65 damage. For the second choice, you’ll want to go with moonblast. While ice beam is also a strong choice, moonblast will be super-effective against Dark, Dragon, and Fighting-type Pokémon. You can expect to see many of them in the Great and Ultra Leagues.

The best moveset to teach Tapu Fini is the fast move water gun, and the charged moves surf and moonblast.