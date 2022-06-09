The Best Necromancer Builds in Diablo Immortal – Stats, Skills, Gems and More

The Necromancer is a fan favorite character class that debuted in Diablo 2. This summoner class is a master of the undead and can summon a legion of skeletons to serve as a makeshift army. The Necromancer has many skills other than simple skeletal henchmen, and this guide will go over some powerful starter builds for Diablo Immortal.

Recommended Necromancer Builds

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Diablo Immortal comes complete with several new features, and one such feature details some great starter builds for players new to a particular class. After progressing through the core story, you can find a new recommended build section in your inventory screen. These pair of builds are some that Diablo Immortal suggests to players looking for a quick start on the Necromancer.

Chain Reaction Build

Screenshot by DoubleXP

This build focuses on the corpse explosion skill. Each of the pieces and abilities associated aim to increase the number of corpses you can create and how powerful the explosion for each detonated corpse can become. This is an excellent build for clearing large groups of enemies rapidly.

Core Skills

Command Skeletons – Raises three skeletons to fight at your side.

Grim Scythe – Slash with a summoned scythe; each hit generates a corpse.

Corpse Explosion – Detonate all corpses in the target area for a massive area of effect damage.

Legendary Items

Coals for Eyes Helm – Command skeletons cause skeletal minions to explode.

The Prong Shield – Reduce cooldown time for summoning skeletons by 30%.

Lone Preserver Shoulders – Corpse explosion causes enemies to chill and freeze.

Clot Burst Scythe – Corpse explosion damage increased by 10%.

Legendary Gems

Zwenson’s Haunting – Defeating enemies summons more minions.

Seeping Bile – Attacks have a chance to poison enemies.

Fervent Fang – Do more damage to enemies and elite monsters.

Power and command – Do more damage with primary and command skills.

Pain of Subjugation – Deal increased damage to enemies suffering from losing control.

Chained Death – Attacks deal damage to multiple enemies.

The General Build

Screenshot by DoubleXP

This is by far my favorite build to use with the Necromancer. This build focuses on summoning and enhancing allies that fight alongside you.

Core Skills

Command Skeletons – Raises three skeletons to fight at your side.

Skeletal Mage – Summon a skeletal mage that can use ranged attacks.

Command Golem – Summon a mighty Golem that can taunt enemies.

Legendary Items

Desolatoria Weapon – Golem becomes a Molten Golem that burns all surrounding enemies.

Mirrorictus Helm – Skeletal archers replace skeletal champions.

Welcome End Shield – Skeletal mage now becomes a roaming grim reaper.

Ziroco Shoulders – Skeletal mage does increased damage.

Legendary Gems

Echoing Shade – Attacks have a chance to summon shadow clones.

Blood-soaked Jade – Increase all damage dealt by 8%.

Followers Burden – Increase damage dealt and reduce damage received for each summon you to have in battle.

Bloody Reach – Increase damage by 2% for every two yards you keep between you and your target.

Freedom and Devotion – increase the duration of your summons by 8%.

Berserkers Eye – increase damage dealt but increase damage received.

These two builds take advantage of the Necromancer’s trademark summoning skills and skeletal warriors. Use these builds to get you started and explore other legendary items and gems to create your custom-tuned undead warrior.