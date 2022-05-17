The best place to farm Treasure Hoarder Insignias in Genshin Impact

Treasure Hoarder Insignias are an ascension material in Genshin Impact. You will need a lot of them to ascend characters like Beidou, Bennett, and Kaeya, and for weapons such as the Blackcliff Warbow, Crescent Pike, and Fillet Blade.

To find Treasure Hoarder Insignias, you will need to know where to find Treasure Hoarders. These pesky people can often be found digging around in old ruins, trying to find things of value that don’t belong to them.

Where to find Treasure Hoarders in Genshin Impact

Guili Plains – Liyue

Screenshot by DoubleXP

They will regularly spawn in the ruins south of the Guili Plains in Liyue and can be found roaming the area in groups.

Southeast of Mt. Aocang – Liyue

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You can find a lot of Treasure Hoarder spawning spawns in the foothills below the Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern Domain to the southeast of Mt. Aocang in Liyue.

The Chasm in Liyue

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Chasm in Liyue is lousy with Treasure Hoarders, desperately digging through the depths while trying not to get eaten by all the monsters down there.

Treasure Hoarders are armed with a range of weapons. Some of them are melee fighters, while others have bows. Larger groups tend to have enemies that throw elemental potions at you, and it will often be synergistic, so make sure you don’t get hit by two different types in a row. They also tend to have large enemies armed with shovels that will throw dirt at you, limiting your vision for a short time, or large hammers that will do lots of damage.

Upon rare occasions, the Treasure Hoarders may be accompanied by an Agent, but this seems to be a case of overlapping spawns near the ruins than an intentional decision by the developers. Any fight involving an Agent will be notably more difficult than just taking on the Treasure Hoarders on their own.

They can drop the following items:

Treasure Hoarder Insignias

Silver Raven Insignia (Level 40+)

Golden Raven Insignia (Level 60+)

When defeated, Treasure Hoarders throw a smoke bomb and vanish, dropping Mora and loot. If you clear all the Treasure Hoarders near the Guili Plains, then the following locations are also great to farm.