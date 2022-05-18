Most of Lost Ark might be focused on fighting monsters and bosses, but there are plenty of other activities to occupy your time. Leveling up your foraging skill in Lost Ark can help you secure different materials when you forage, such as mushrooms, flowers, and plants as well as give you a boost to your movement speed after foraging. Materials foraged can be used to craft potions for yourself or to turn a tidy profit with vendors.

If you’re looking to increase your foraging skill, then going to the right region will make that job significantly easier. Here are the best places to go to level up your foraging skill fast.

The best places to level up Foraging in Lost Ark

Delphi Forest

This is an early area to visit in Lost Ark. Located on the Anikka continent, Delphi Forest is located within Delphi Township. Marked on the map above, this area is home to plenty of Tier 1 Wild Flowers for you to forage. Occasionally you’ll manage to find a Tier 2 Wild Flower which will give you even more Foraging XP.

Medrick Monastery

Another early-to-mid-game area to grind your Foraging levels, Medrick Monastery is on the West Luterra continent. When you get there, make your way to the area marked on the map above. There, you’ll find loads of Tier 1 and Tier 2 flowers to forage. There are enemies in the area, but they shouldn’t be much of a challenge to you at this point in the game.

Slime Island

This area is one of the best places to get some foraging experience since it contains a good variety of plants to gather. Simply make a loop around the outer ring of the island, collecting as you go. However, it is also one of the most dangerous. Not because of the enemies that spawn here, which are mostly just basic mobs that shouldn’t pose much of a threat. The real danger here comes from other players. Slime Island is one of the PVP regions of Lost Ark, meaning that other players can and will attack you if you don’t pay attention to what you’re doing. We recommend making a loop of the island quickly, gathering materials as fast as you can, and avoiding combat as best you can to make the best use of your time.

Lullaby Island

This is another area that has Foraging nodes scattered around the map, making it a great place to visit to grind out some experience in the Foraging skill. It also has places you can do both Mining and Logging activities, so you can grind three of your Trade Skills in one place. Also, there are no enemies on the island, so it is safe to take your time and gather everything you can.