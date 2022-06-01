The best Pokémon teams for the Great League Remix in Pokémon Go – June 2022

The Great League Remix reappears in Pokémon Go. For this competition, you will follow the same rules as the standard Great League. However, there are 20 Pokémon you cannot add to your team. These were the best ones throughout the Great League in previous competitions, forcing you to rethink your strategy if they were some of your favorites. In this guide, we cover the best Pokémon teams you can use in the Great League Remix for Pokémon Go in June 2022.

Best Pokémon in Great League Remix

Beedrill (Shadow), Diggersby, and Regirock

For our first team, we have the shadow version of Beedrill as the Lead Pokémon. Beedrill has the chance to be a quick fighter, spamming its attack and laying on the shield pressure against most teams. But it’s a glass cannon. Because of that, you want Diggersby in the Switch role, ready to swap in when Beedrill is about to take too much damage. In the final slow, we’re going to recommend Regirock, the Rock-type legendary Pokémon.

Beedrill: Poison jab (fast move), drill run, and X-scissor

Diggersby: Mud shot (fast move), fire punch, and earthquake

Regirock: Lock on (fast move), stone edge, and focus blast

Marowak (Alolan, Shadow), Vigoroth, and Falinks

The next team features the Shadow version of Alolan Marowak as the Lead Pokémon, capable of putting down some heavy attacks early in a fight. You’ll want to swap it out for Vigortoh, who can be difficult to defeat in the Great League. The final member of your team should be Falinks, a powerful Fighting-type Pokémon with a good amount of shield and fast move pressure that can be useful towards the ending of an encounter.

Marowak (Alolan, Shadow): Fire spin (fast move), shadow bone, and bone club

Vigoroth: Counter (fast move), bulldoze, and body slam

Falinks: Counter (fast move), superpower, and megahorn

Machamp, Steelix, and Ho-Oh

If you love Fighting-type Pokémon, then we’re going to recommend Machamp in the Great League Remix. Machamp is an incredibly powerful Pokémon, but it is a glass cannon. Because of that, you want Steelix in the Switch role to swap in when things are not looking good and to keep Ho-Oh in reserve as the Closer Pokémon.

Machamp (Shadow): Counter (fast move), cross chop, and rock slide

Steelix: Dragon tail (fast move), earthquake, and crunch

Ho-Oh: Incinerate (fast move), brave bird, and earthquake

Mantine, Zangoose, and Registeel

The next team we’re going to discuss features Mantine, a bulky and quick Pokémon capable of doing some decent damage as a Lead choice. It is a technical choice with plenty of attack options, so picking the best fast move and charged move combo is important and will vary on your teammates. In the Switch role, you want to bring Zangoose with you and have Registeel as the Closer.

Mantine: Bullet seed (fast move), bubble beam, and ice beam

Zangoose: Shadow claw (fast move), close combat, and night slash

Registeel: Lock on (fast move), focus blast, and flash cannon

Dewgong, Skuntank, and Meganium

The final Pokémon team we’re going to share features Dewgong, the Water and Ice-type Pokémon. Dewgong is an exceptionally bulky Pokémon, but it doesn’t have the best attack and has low shield pressure. Because of that, you’re going to want to have Skuntank in the Switch role. Skuntank has some solid, fast move pressure and various decent charged moves it can use during battle. The final Pokémon you want for your Closer is Meganium, a reasonable Grass-type Pokéon capable of handling the role as the last choice.