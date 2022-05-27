The best powerups to get at Powerup Selection in Vampire Survivors

When you play a roguelike, you expect a certain level of progression in between each run. Vampire Survivors has a PowerUp Selection system where you can spend accumulated gold from a run on a series of upgrades that permanently and passively power your protagonist. However, there’s several options to choose from, and so we’ve got a list of the best PowerUps to get at the PowerUp Selection screen in Vampire Survivors.

First, let’s list them all and what they do:

Might: +5% damage per rank, max 25%

+5% damage per rank, max 25% Armor: -1 damage per rank, max -3

-1 damage per rank, max -3 Max Health: +10% health per rank, max +30%

+10% health per rank, max +30% Recovery: +0.1 HP per second per rank, max +0.5

+0.1 HP per second per rank, max +0.5 Cooldown: Weapon cooldown decreases 2.5%, max 5%

Weapon cooldown decreases 2.5%, max 5% Area: Increases area of attacks by 5%, max 10%

Increases area of attacks by 5%, max 10% Speed: Shot speed increases +10%, max +20%

Shot speed increases +10%, max +20% Duration: Weapons last on-screen +15% longer, max +30%

Weapons last on-screen +15% longer, max +30% Amount: Fires one more projectile

Fires one more projectile MoveSpeed: +5% move speed, max +10%

+5% move speed, max +10% Magnet: Item pickup range +25%, max +50%

Item pickup range +25%, max +50% Luck: Chance to get fourth choice on level-up +10%, max +30%

Chance to get fourth choice on level-up +10%, max +30% Growth: +3% more experience, max +15%

+3% more experience, max +15% Greed: +10% more coins, max +50%

+10% more coins, max +50% Curse: Increase enemy speed, health, quantity, and frequency +10%, max +50%

Increase enemy speed, health, quantity, and frequency +10%, max +50% Revival: Revive once with 50% health, stacks with other similar effects

Revive once with 50% health, stacks with other similar effects Skip: Can skip level-up choices and get bonus exp instead twice per rank

Can skip level-up choices and get bonus exp instead twice per rank Banish: Remove one item from all level up choices for the rest of the run

Your big choices to make future runs smoother will definitely be Amount, Might, Magnet, and Banish. Amount grants you a bonus projectile on every weapon, which means more damage, which means more kills, which means more rewards. Might allows you do boost that damage further, and is self-explanatory. Magnet is a good early choice because often you will find yourself unable to pick up an item due to the number of enemies in the way, and this allows you to grab it from afar. Banish allows you to narrow the field of choices, which helps you get the upgrades you need earlier on to prevent mid-game stalling.

From here, further choices would be Growth, Recovery, Cooldown, and Greed as the next set of useful upgrades. After that, the choice is really yours — Revival helps with hyper mode strategies, and Curse is handy if you’ve got a stage on farm and want to increase your rewards. The rest of the upgrades are marginally beneficial, and can be picked at your leisure.