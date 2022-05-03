The best Star Wars games to play on May The Fourth

The Star Wars movies have sparked one of the largest franchises in the world, with books, video games, spin-off movies, television shows, theme parks, and so much more. A common saying used throughout the films and books is the term, “May the force be with you,” which is typically associated as a way to say, “Good luck.” This term has made its way into turning May 4 into national Star Wars day. We’ve listed out some of the best Star Wars games you can play to celebrate the occasion.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Jedi: Fallen Order has you playing as Cal Kestis, a former Jedi Padawan who survived Order 66 and is living in the Rise of the Empire. Jedi: Fallen Order takes place roughly five years after the end of Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, and Cal roams the galaxy trying to find the location of a Holocron full of potential force-sensitive children before the Empire can find it. It’s a rousing adventure that uses many mechanics from Souls-like games, providing an enriching story in a challenging environment.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga features all nine movies, with an open-world system for you to explore multiple planets featured in the Star Wars movies. You’ll spend your time collecting Kyber Bricks, unlocking characters, flying ships, and exploring the Lego-filled galaxy far, far away. It’s an exciting addition to the Lego series and is the perfect co-op game to play with a friend.

Star Wars: Battlefront II (Classic, 2005)

Image via Pandemic Studios

The classic Star Wars: Battlefront II game throws you into the heat of multiple conflicts featured in the Star Wars universe. You’ll have the chance to play as the CIS, Republic Army, the Rebellion, or the Galactic Empire. In addition, the game features a story mode that takes you through all of the major conflicts featured in Episodes I, II, III, IV, V, and VI. You can also play with or against a friend in several multiplayer modes.

Star Wars Jedi Knight series

The Jedi Knight series features multiple games, namely Star Wars – Dark Forces, Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II, Jedi Knight: Mysteries of the Sith, Jedi Knight II – Jedi Outcast, and Jedi Knight – Jedi Academy. The first four games feature Kyle Katarn, a smuggler-turned Jedi Knight, and his journey in the galaxy far, far away, and in Jedi Academy, you’ll have the chance to play as one of Katarn’s pupils. The series is a classic adventure in the darker parts of the galaxy, and it’s a tale that holds up to this day.

Star Wars Knight of the Old Republic series

Image via Obsidian Entertainment

The Knights of the Old Republic and Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords games are exciting adventures that take you to thousands of years before anything featured in the Star Wars movies. You’ll be at a time when the Sith are openly fighting against the Republic, and Mandalorians are ancient warriors with enough power to challenge the Republic in open warfare. While The Sith Lords game benefits from having a few mods added to enhance the experience, the first Knights of the Old Republic game holds up exceptionally well as a standout RPG adventure.

Star Wars Republic Commando

Image via LucasArts

If you’ve ever wanted to play a first-person shooter behind the helmet of a Clone Trooper, Star Wars Republic Commando gives you that chance. You’ll be playing as the head of a Clone Commando unit, Boss, who leads Delta Squad. In addition, you’ll be taking on multiple missions for the Grand Army of the Republic. It’s a game that many fans would like to see remastered, or better yet, a potential sequel created with modern mechanics.

Star Wars X-wing series

Image via LucasFilm

The Star Wars X-wing games, namely X-wing, TIE Fighter, X-wing Alliance, and X-wing vs. TIE Fighter, are some of the best Star Wars flight simulator games that have been released in this universe. These games are what the development team behind Star Wars Squadrons referenced relatively often and used as a basis to pitch to the community. If you want to return to the classic flying experiences, we highly recommend giving these a spin.

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron

Image via LucasArts

Like Star Wars X-wing, the Star Wars: Rogue Squadron game puts you into the pilot’s chair as you complete harrowing missions for the Rebel Alliance in their battle against the Galactic Empire. You’ll have the opportunity to fly multiple fighters through increasingly tricky missions.

Star Wars Shadows of the Empire

Image via LucasArts

Star Wars Shadows of the Empire occur between Episode V and VI and stars Dash Rendar. Dash is working alongside the Rebellion to fight against the Galactic Empire and will be directly taking on Dark Prine Xizor, someone who is looking to replace Darth Vader as the Emperor’s right-hand man.

Star Wars Rebellion

Image via Coolhand Interactive

The Star Wars Rebellion game is a strategy game that has you fighting as the Galactic Empire or Rebell Alliance as you attempt to conquer the galaxy before the other side. You’ll be trying to complete specific objectives along the way, encountering multiple heroes for each side. You’ll spend a bit of time reading a manual on how to play, but if classic RTS games interest you, we highly recommend you grab this one.