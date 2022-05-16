The best teams in AFK Arena (2022)

There are many heroes in AFK Arena ready to mix and match, but any good chemist would know not every combination offers the best results. It isn’t easy getting two heroes to work together, let alone five — just look at The Avengers. What the best teams excel at is having kits to compliment one another.

Rather than play the guessing game, we will give you five of the best teams in AFK Arena. After all, once you know who the best heroes are, you can work towards them; otherwise, you’re wasting resources better suited for the best of the best, not the best of the worst.

Arthur, Ferael, Gwyneth, Hendrik, Rosaline

If you are a veteran of AFK Arena, you’ll likely be familiar with this composition. The team revolves around Gwyneth, as she will be your main DPS. Using this team, you’ll be able to dish out constant damage with decent energy and haste support. One benefit of the composition is that Gwyneth will be able to target multiple enemies during combat. However, the team is more effective in the early stages but not towards the end game.

Talene, Orthros, Athalia, Ferael, Nara

Not only is Talene amazing in PVE, but she also has no problem stretching her wings in PVP. Her ability to revive is just too good of an ability to pass on. In this time, however, Talene isn’t the entire focus. Ferael brings his own consistent damage and debuffs, such as stuns and summoning spirits, to fight and reduce enemy energy. Nara further reduces enemy energy, stuns, and her ultimate “Butchery,” which gives her the ability to damage enemies even when they’re invincible and ignore defensive stats. Athalia offers similar utility but with an increased critical strike.

If you’d like to really annoy someone, switch Orthros with Thoran, the Fallen King. His ability to resurrect, combined with Talene’s Rising Phoenix, is frustrating.

Khazard + Mehira + Zolrath + Rowan + Rosaline

Although the team composition doesn’t boast significant damage, it excels in crowd control. You’ll be able to lock down the enemy team easily and soak up a lot of incoming damage. Rowan will primarily act as the team’s tank Zolrath provides additional haste. Khazard’s ultimate ability is essential for the team’s success, so use it efficiently.

Alna, Athalia, Ferael, Grezhul, Silas

Arguably one of the best compositions in the game if properly executed. Alna and Grezhul are the star of this team and would do most of the damage. Silas is here to provide healing, and Athalia acts as a sub-DPS hero whenever needed. The team is suitable for the PvP and PvE modes of the game.

Brutus, Lyca, Lucuis, Tasi, Nemora

If you want to troll players in PVP, use these five heroes. They’ll pool together their defense to stall the game while Brutus mops the floor. Brutus’ is all about AOE damage; even his normal attacks deal AOE damage. As he gets closer to death, his damage increases exponentially, making his ultimate, “Whirlwind,” deadlier. Just before he dies, Brutus gains invulnerability.

To support Brutus, there’s Lyca, Lucuis, Tasi, and Nemora. Lyca can pick enemies off from afar and, more importantly, buff the team’s attack speed, strengthening Brutus further. Lucius, the titular tank, keeps the enemy at a distance, heals, and mitigates damage. Tasi can put the opposition to sleep and heal. Lastly, Nemora increases health regeneration to an ally with the lowest health, which is almost always going to be Brutus.