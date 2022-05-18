The 7 Best Tenet weapons in Warframe

In the Sisters of Parvos update, many new resources and Corpus-themed activities, weapons, and more were added to discover during open space missions on the Railjack. The Kuva Lich gameplay mechanic was updated to include an entire new Corpus-themed faction to chase down and hunt. Like the Kuva before them, each Sister is randomly generated and comes equipped with an all-new Tenet line of Corpus weapons. These had to be farmed, and earning them was not easy. This guide will break the seven best Tenet weapons to pursue.

7. Tenet Detron

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Innate radiation is a powerful default status, and the Tenet Detron amps up how effective that stat can be. This secondary weapon packs a punch, especially when using the alternate firing mode to empty the clip in one burst. Use this weapon with a magnetic proc to bring a swift end to all Corpus units.

6. Tenet Envoy

Screenshot by DoubleXP

This rocket launcher is a devastating weapon if appropriately built. Its unique trait is a fly-by-wire system that activates all shots aimed at down sights. This trait isn’t great, so ensure you make this weapon with mods that don’t need aim-down sights to be effective. Fire from the hit splash damage is key to success with this armament.

5. Tenet Flux

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Tenet Flux is a very effective, if not particularly flashy, weapon to chase down. The Flux sports a very high base critical and status chance and can devastate high-level enemies during Steel Path missions. Every Warframe player should add one of these to their collection.

4. Tenet Tetra

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Tenet Tetra is an excellent weapon for battling high-level Grinner enemies. This weapon can easily pierce heavily armored Grineer forces with a high baseline critical chance and puncture damage.

3. Tenet Exec

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Tenet Exec is a red crit monster. With a staggering 38% baseline critical chance, it can be a world ender in the right Warframes hands. Its high-status chance can be upgraded with condition overload to keep the damage elevated.

2. Tenet Grigori

Screenshot by DoubleXP

This Corpus scythe has fantastic stats and is excellent for heavy-status ailment builds. The Gladiator mod set with this weapon will keep the combo counter in the triple digits during most missions. The heavy attack will throw the scythe and ricochet around, destroying all enemy forces present.

1. Tenet Arca Plasmor

Screenshot by DoubleXP

There was never a contest to see which of these new weapons would rank the highest. The Arca Plasmor is already one of the best weapons in all of Warframe, and the Tenet variation is that much better. Like all Tenet weapons, this weapon can reach level 40 and equip a lot of potent mods. Build this weapon with status and critical chance mods to easily mow through any mission in the game.