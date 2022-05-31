The best Toppings for Pumpkin Pie Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Cookie Run: Kingdom is a free-to-play mobile game where you take control of a team of five Cookies and battle monsters. In order to win your fights, it’s important to have the correct Toppings equipped for your Cookies. While there are 10 different Toppings in the game, opening up the possibility for a number of builds, the truth is that there are only one or two viable builds for each Cookie in the game. This is especially true for Pumpkin Pie Cookie.

Released during the Halloween event in October 2021, Pumpkin Pie is a magic Cookie that’s placed in the middle position of your team. Being a magic cookie, she’ll primarily be doing damage meaning and she’s an excellent DPS Cookie to have on your team. Her Skill, “Pompon, Help!” will cause her companion Pompon to enlarge in size and deal area damage. Then, they will deal damage to enemies and reduce their healing as long as they’re on the battlefield. This skill is incredibly useful in both the story mode and in Arena against players, who will most of the time use powerful healers like Pure Vanilla Cookie.

However, much like other magic users in the game, while Pumpkin Pie can be incredibly powerful, her defense stat is low. So, your build should revolve around these two stats.

The best build for Pumpkin Pie Cookie

Pumpkin Pie Cookie works best with either Searing Raspberry, which is an attack boost Topping, and Solid Almond, which increases her damage resistance. An excellent build for her is having a mixture of the two, such as two Searing Raspberry Toppings and three Solid Almonds. Not only will she do more damage, but this build will also give her much-needed defense, so she doesn’t die so quickly as she’s incredibly squishy.