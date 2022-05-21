Cookie Run: Kingdom is a free-to-play mobile game developed by Devsisters where you play a team of Cookies that take on devilish sweets that are trying to take over the land. Although the game seems relatively simple, don’t let its cute looks deceive you. The game is actually complex and can get incredibly difficult once you get into the later chapters. So, if you want to progress further into the game, you’ll need to level up your Cookies and make sure you have the right Toppings equipped. Toppings provide your Cookies that much-needed edge to survive those hard stages by giving your characters buffs, such as increased ATK speed or DEF. Toppings can be earned by either completing the Normal or Dark stages. They can also be obtained by going to the Balloon Dock and selecting an adventure for your Cookies to go on.

A Cookie can have five Toppings on at a time. So, you’ll want to make sure you utilize all the slots so your Cookies can be as powerful as they can. With that being said, which Toppings are the best to use? First, we’ll need to go over all the Toppings in the game.

All the Toppings in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Here are all the toppings in the game and their effects. Depending on their size, rarity, and whether you have multiple of them on a Cookie’s preset, their effect will get increased.

Bouncy Caramel: Increased ATK Speed

Increased ATK Speed Fresh Kiwi : Increases Debuff Resist

: Increases Debuff Resist Hard Walnut : Increases DEF

: Increases DEF Healthy Peanut : Increases HP

: Increases HP Hearty Hazelnut : Increased CRIT Resist

: Increased CRIT Resist Juicy Apple Jelly : Increases CRIT%

: Increases CRIT% Searing Raspberry : Increased ATK

: Increased ATK Solid Almond : Increased DMG Resist

: Increased DMG Resist Sweet Candy : Amplifies Cookie’s Buff

: Amplifies Cookie’s Buff Swift Chocolate: Decreases Cooldown

The best Toppings to use in Cookie Run: Kingdom

The best toppings to use in the game will vary depending on your team. For example, Searing Raspberry, which increases a cookie’s Attack, will benefit an Offensive Cookie like Vampire Cookie more than it would a Defense Cookie like Moon Rabbit. Moon Rabbit would instead benefit from something like Solid Almond to increase their DMG Resist so they sustain more damage for the team. Think a lot about your Cookie’s strengths and what their purpose is. What is their role in your party? Do they heal? Do they deal damage? Do they have a long cooldown on their Skill? Being able to answer these questions will help you narrow down what Toppings to use for your Cookie.