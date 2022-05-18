What is better than one blade? Two, obviously. The Twin Blade weapon set in Monster Hunter Rise is one of the best at dishing out high damage while looking incredibly cool at the same time. These weapons rely heavily on speed and mastering the different combos that they have on offer, so they take a bit of practice to get them just right. They’re some of the most potent weapons in the game, so don’t be afraid to put the time in to master them.

Just like every other weapon in Monster Hunter Rise, there are a whole host of different build options for players focusing on Twin Blades. However, the main focus of this weapon set is to dish out damage, so the builds below will give you the best options for doing just that.

The best Twin Blades builds in Monster Hunter Rise

There are three main damage builds for the Twin Blades in Monster Hunter Rise. Each one focuses on a specific way to inflict maximum damage on your target, whether that is raw damage, critical damage, or elemental damage.

Best Raw Damage Build

This build will allow you to reliably deal steady damage without needing to focus as hard on hitting the target’s weak spot consistently.

Weapon – Night Wings – These weapons have the highest attack rating for Twin Blade builds at 190, so they are going to give you your best base raw damage potential.

– These weapons have the highest attack rating for Twin Blade builds at 190, so they are going to give you your best base raw damage potential. Armor – Kaiser Crown, Vaik Mail, Valstrax Bracers, Anjanath Coil, Ingot Greaves – Just like in the Heavy Horn builds, we’re going to mix and match our armor sets to get skills that boost our attack score and critical chance.

Just like in the Heavy Horn builds, we’re going to mix and match our armor sets to get skills that boost our attack score and critical chance. Talisman – Constitution Level 3 – This skill reduces the amount of stamina that moves like evading, blocking, and certain attacks consume, allowing you to hit harder and more often.

Level 3 – This skill reduces the amount of stamina that moves like evading, blocking, and certain attacks consume, allowing you to hit harder and more often. Decorations – Three Attack Jewel 2, Two Critical Jewel 2, One Expert Jewel 2, Three Grinder Jewel 1, Two Hungerless Jewel 1

Three Two One Three Two Skills – Attack Boost Level 7, Critical Eye Level 6, Critical Boost Level 3, Constitution Level 3, Speed Sharpening Level 3, Weakness Exploit Level 2, Hunger Resistance Level 2, Dragonheart Level 1

Critical Hit Build

This build not only focuses on dealing more critical hits, but it also becomes more powerful as the fight goes on. Once your health drops below 80%, the Dragonheart and Valstrax Soul skills trigger, giving a massive boost to damage output. High risk and high reward.

Weapon – Reddnaught Dragon Wing ­ – This weapon has a slightly lower attack score, but it also inflicts Dragon elemental damage on top of its base damage.

– This weapon has a slightly lower attack score, but it also inflicts Dragon elemental damage on top of its base damage. Armor – Valstrax Armor Set ­ – We’re going to stick with the complete Valstrax armor set for this build. It comes with plenty of Dragonheart and Resentment skills to boost attack as your health is depleted.

– We’re going to stick with the complete Valstrax armor set for this build. It comes with plenty of Dragonheart and Resentment skills to boost attack as your health is depleted. Decorations – Five Dragon Jewel 1, Four Dragon Jewel 2, Three Critical Jewel 2

Five Four Three Skills – Dragonheart Level 5, Weakness Exploit Level 3, Resuscitate Level 3, Dragon Attack Level 5, Attack Boost Level 4, Critical Boost Level 3, Resentment Level 3

Elemental Damage Build

Rather than focusing on dealing massive raw damage, this build focuses on elemental damage, allowing you to exploit weaknesses that monsters might have.