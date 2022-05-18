The best Twin Blades builds in Monster Hunter Rise
Two knives are better than one.
What is better than one blade? Two, obviously. The Twin Blade weapon set in Monster Hunter Rise is one of the best at dishing out high damage while looking incredibly cool at the same time. These weapons rely heavily on speed and mastering the different combos that they have on offer, so they take a bit of practice to get them just right. They’re some of the most potent weapons in the game, so don’t be afraid to put the time in to master them.
Just like every other weapon in Monster Hunter Rise, there are a whole host of different build options for players focusing on Twin Blades. However, the main focus of this weapon set is to dish out damage, so the builds below will give you the best options for doing just that.
The best Twin Blades builds in Monster Hunter Rise
There are three main damage builds for the Twin Blades in Monster Hunter Rise. Each one focuses on a specific way to inflict maximum damage on your target, whether that is raw damage, critical damage, or elemental damage.
Best Raw Damage Build
This build will allow you to reliably deal steady damage without needing to focus as hard on hitting the target’s weak spot consistently.
- Weapon – Night Wings – These weapons have the highest attack rating for Twin Blade builds at 190, so they are going to give you your best base raw damage potential.
- Armor – Kaiser Crown, Vaik Mail, Valstrax Bracers, Anjanath Coil, Ingot Greaves – Just like in the Heavy Horn builds, we’re going to mix and match our armor sets to get skills that boost our attack score and critical chance.
- Talisman – Constitution Level 3 – This skill reduces the amount of stamina that moves like evading, blocking, and certain attacks consume, allowing you to hit harder and more often.
- Decorations – Three Attack Jewel 2, Two Critical Jewel 2, One Expert Jewel 2, Three Grinder Jewel 1, Two Hungerless Jewel 1
- Skills – Attack Boost Level 7, Critical Eye Level 6, Critical Boost Level 3, Constitution Level 3, Speed Sharpening Level 3, Weakness Exploit Level 2, Hunger Resistance Level 2, Dragonheart Level 1
Critical Hit Build
This build not only focuses on dealing more critical hits, but it also becomes more powerful as the fight goes on. Once your health drops below 80%, the Dragonheart and Valstrax Soul skills trigger, giving a massive boost to damage output. High risk and high reward.
- Weapon – Reddnaught Dragon Wing – This weapon has a slightly lower attack score, but it also inflicts Dragon elemental damage on top of its base damage.
- Armor – Valstrax Armor Set – We’re going to stick with the complete Valstrax armor set for this build. It comes with plenty of Dragonheart and Resentment skills to boost attack as your health is depleted.
- Decorations – Five Dragon Jewel 1, Four Dragon Jewel 2, Three Critical Jewel 2
- Skills – Dragonheart Level 5, Weakness Exploit Level 3, Resuscitate Level 3, Dragon Attack Level 5, Attack Boost Level 4, Critical Boost Level 3, Resentment Level 3
Elemental Damage Build
Rather than focusing on dealing massive raw damage, this build focuses on elemental damage, allowing you to exploit weaknesses that monsters might have.
- Weapon – Fire and Ice – There are lots of different elemental damage types in Monster Hunter Rise, but these weapons deal two of the more common weaknesses in the game, covering two damage types.
- Armor – Flame Seal Helmet, Jelly Vest, Kaiser Vambraces, Kaiser Coil, Golden Hakama – We’re going to mix and match these armor sets to give us bonuses to our Blast damage from the Blast Attack and Teostra Blessing skills.
- Talisman – Critical Eye – This will help boost our critical rate chance.
- Decorations – Two Grinder Jewel 1, One Brace Jewel 1, One Blast Jewel 2, Three Tenderizer Jewel 2
- Skills – Teostra Blessing Level 2, Critical Eye Level 7, Blast Attack Level 3, Critical Boost Level 3, Weakness Exploit Level 3, Speed Sharpening Level 2, Flinch Free Level 1, Latent Power Level 1