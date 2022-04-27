The best Valorant crosshair codes (May 2022)
Which one do you like the most?
Setting up a perfect crosshair for yourself is one of the most important tasks in Valorant even before you enter your first ever match in the game. In order to achieve it, you need to make sure that it has a high contrast color like Green so that it’s easily visible. Also, it should be correctly centered to avoid any aiming problems while shooting.
However, playing around with so many crosshair settings can be a tiring process and you might not come up with a crosshair of your liking even after that. Thus, many players turn towards the pros like TenZ, Derke, cNed, and more for the best crosshairs that are tested in international competitive tournaments.
However, copying each of the individual crosshair settings can also take too much time and who knows you might miss some of the changes that you were supposed to make. Thus, to simplify the process, Riot has introduced the crosshair codes feature through which you can copy all the settings by simply entering a code.
Best Valorant Crosshair Codes
We have listed some of the best crosshair codes below along with the steps to copy them in Valorant.
Benkai
- Benkai Crosshair Code: 0;P;c;5;o;1;d;1;f;0;0t;0;0l;0;0o;0;0a;0;0f;0;1b;0
Boaster
- Boaster Crosshair Code: 0;s;1;P;c;1;o;1;d;1;0l;0;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;S;c;1;o;1
Derke
- Derke Crosshair Code: 0;s;1;P;o;1;d;1;f;0;s;0;0t;0;0l;1;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;1;1o;0;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0;S;o;1
f0rsakeN
- f0rsakeN Crosshair Code: 0;s;1;P;o;1;0t;1;0l;1;0o;4;0a;1;0f;0;1t;1;1l;1;1o;3;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0;S;c;0;o;1
FNS
- FNS Crosshair Code: 0;P;c;1;o;1;0l;3;0o;5;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
Hiko
- Hiko Crosshair Code: 0;P;c;1;h;0;d;1;z;1;0t;1;0l;2;0a;1;0f;0;1l;5;1o;4;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0
Magnum
- Magnum Crosshair Code: 0;s;1;P;c;1;o;1;d;1;z;3;0t;0;0l;0;0o;0;0a;0;1t;0;1l;0;1a;0;S;c;1;s;0.762;o;1
TenZ
- TenZ Crosshair Code: 0;s;1;P;c;5;h;0;m;1;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;4;o;1
Valyn
- Valyn Crosshair Code: 0;s;1;P;h;0;f;0;0l;5;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
Victor
- Victor Crosshair Code: 0;P;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
Yay
- Yay Crosshair Code: 0;P;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
How to Import Best Crosshair Settings in Valorant
You can follow the steps listed below to copy the crosshair settings of your favorite pro player by entering the crosshair code in Valorant.
- Copy the code of crosshair that you want and launch Valorant.
- Head to the in-game settings and click on the down button (↓) next to the Crosshair Profile.
- Paste the crosshair code that you copied and click on the Import button.
- Your crosshair will get exactly the same as that of the other player.