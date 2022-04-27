The best Valorant crosshair codes (May 2022)

Setting up a perfect crosshair for yourself is one of the most important tasks in Valorant even before you enter your first ever match in the game. In order to achieve it, you need to make sure that it has a high contrast color like Green so that it’s easily visible. Also, it should be correctly centered to avoid any aiming problems while shooting.

However, playing around with so many crosshair settings can be a tiring process and you might not come up with a crosshair of your liking even after that. Thus, many players turn towards the pros like TenZ, Derke, cNed, and more for the best crosshairs that are tested in international competitive tournaments.

However, copying each of the individual crosshair settings can also take too much time and who knows you might miss some of the changes that you were supposed to make. Thus, to simplify the process, Riot has introduced the crosshair codes feature through which you can copy all the settings by simply entering a code.

Best Valorant Crosshair Codes

We have listed some of the best crosshair codes below along with the steps to copy them in Valorant.

Benkai

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Benkai Crosshair Code: 0;P;c;5;o;1;d;1;f;0;0t;0;0l;0;0o;0;0a;0;0f;0;1b;0

Boaster

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Boaster Crosshair Code: 0;s;1;P;c;1;o;1;d;1;0l;0;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;S;c;1;o;1

Derke

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Derke Crosshair Code: 0;s;1;P;o;1;d;1;f;0;s;0;0t;0;0l;1;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;1;1o;0;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0;S;o;1

f0rsakeN

Screenshot by DoubleXP

f0rsakeN Crosshair Code: 0;s;1;P;o;1;0t;1;0l;1;0o;4;0a;1;0f;0;1t;1;1l;1;1o;3;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0;S;c;0;o;1

FNS

Screenshot by DoubleXP

FNS Crosshair Code: 0;P;c;1;o;1;0l;3;0o;5;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Hiko

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Hiko Crosshair Code: 0;P;c;1;h;0;d;1;z;1;0t;1;0l;2;0a;1;0f;0;1l;5;1o;4;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

Magnum

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Magnum Crosshair Code: 0;s;1;P;c;1;o;1;d;1;z;3;0t;0;0l;0;0o;0;0a;0;1t;0;1l;0;1a;0;S;c;1;s;0.762;o;1

TenZ

Screenshot by DoubleXP

TenZ Crosshair Code: 0;s;1;P;c;5;h;0;m;1;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;4;o;1

Valyn

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Valyn Crosshair Code: 0;s;1;P;h;0;f;0;0l;5;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Victor

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Victor Crosshair Code: 0;P;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Yay

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Yay Crosshair Code: 0;P;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

How to Import Best Crosshair Settings in Valorant

You can follow the steps listed below to copy the crosshair settings of your favorite pro player by entering the crosshair code in Valorant.