The Best Wizard Builds in Diablo Immortal – Stats, Skills, Gems and More

Wizards are a staple in the Diablo franchise. Their long-range attacks and special effects endear them to a particular crowd. Once you have leveled them up to the max cap of level 60, it is time to focus on creating a more permanent build to carry you forward. Here is our recommendation for the best Wizard build in Diablo Immortal.

Related: Diablo Immortal Wizard Leveling Guide – Level 1 to 60

The best Wizard build in Diablo Immortal

Best Wizard skills

Your Wizard’s spells are their only force of protection and offense in the game. Here are our recommendations for skills you should have equipped in the post-game.

Electrocute

While you can easily choose Magic Missile as your primary attack and get a lot of use out of it, we prefer Electrocute for its chaining damage to nearby enemies. Choose whichever one you are most comfortable with, though.

Disintegrate

Disintegrate puts out a beam of energy that damages any enemies in its path. We like this for its long-range and ease of use. It also slightly increases damage to all enemies caught inside as the beam persists.

Teleport

With the Wizard, you want to keep your distance from enemies as much as possible. The class lacks nimbleness, so we recommend putting on Teleport to get you to safe areas when in a pinch.

Meteor

Meteor is a heavy-hitting attack that will do a lot of damage while also stunning and burning enemies in its crater. This is one of the easier choices to have equipped since it does so much to a group of enemies.

Ice Crystal

Ice Crystal will damage nearby enemies and slow them during its duration. It explodes and deals extra damage upon completion. This is a nice area of effect attack to place on enemies while following up with additional attacks.

Best Wizard attributes

While gathering gear for your Wizard, you will want to focus on Intelligence buffs, which will increase your magic damage. After that, Fortitude stats will increase your survivability by giving you better armor stats. To make your Wizard less squishy, bring in Vitality points to increase their life. Willpower will decrease debuffs on you while increasing your debuffs on enemies. Finally, Strength does not affect Wizards, so do not look for those buffs. With all that in mind, here are the attribute priorities you should look out for.

1. Intelligence

2. Fortitude

3. Vitality

4. Willpower

5. Strength

Best Wizard Gems

While you gather Gems to socket in your gear, we recommend looking out for the following.