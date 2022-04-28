The best XM4 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone

Aside from the Krig 6, there is no other Cold War gun in Call of Duty: Warzone better than the XM4. The weapon is primarily known for being balanced in all stat categories, bearing impressive accuracy, control, and even damage. However, if constructed correctly, the assault rifle can be a brutal eliminator from any range. Here’s how you’ll go about building the greatest XM4 class in the battle royale.

Like most Cold War weapons, you won’t see the gun’s full potential until you unlock the last attachments in most categories. This is because many revolve around maximizing its bullet velocity, range, and handling. So, if you’re not quite there yet, we recommend keeping the XM4 to close-range battles until its reached at least Level 40.

Best XM4 loadout in Warzone

Muzzle : Agency Suppressor

: Agency Suppressor Barrel : 13.5″ Task Force

: 13.5″ Task Force Optic : SUSAT Multizoom

: SUSAT Multizoom Magazine : Salvo 60 Round Fast Mag

: Salvo 60 Round Fast Mag Rear Grip : SASR Jungle Grip

: SASR Jungle Grip Class Perks: Double Time, High Alert, Combat Scout

What makes this loadout so special is none other than the Agency Suppressor and 13.5″ Task Force barrel. These attachments are unquestionably the best the XM4 has to offer, lending a damage range with little vertical recoil that makes three to four-hit eliminations possible from hundreds of meters away. Of course, you’ll need a long range optic to compliment this ability and the SUSAT Multizoom‘s 6.2x zoom is the perfect add-on to fill the role. But, don’t fret. It also allows you to switch to a clear 2.0x scope that is just enough for both short and medium range fights.

As you may have noticed, these attachments slow your overall movement an uncomfortable amount. In turn, the class should be applied with the Double Time perk to double the duration of Tactical Sprint and make chasing enemies less of a hassle. If you expecting to use the weapon in a majority of close-quarter battles, it may also be best to attach the SASR Jungle Grip to give it enough ADS speed that contends with the likes of SMGs and pistols.

For the rest of its class perks, you should look no further than High Alert and Combat Scout. With its newfound range, Combat Scout will tag any enemies you damage from a distance — making it possible for your teammates to see their position and finish the job. Meanwhile, High Alert is the best perk to have when in the final circle, as it will warn you of incoming fire from nearby.

