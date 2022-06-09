The coolest profile pictures (PFPs) for Steam, Discord, and more

You never know who you are going to run into on social media these days. Whether it is Discord, Steam, or any other site, having a cool profile picture can make you stand out among everyone else on the platform. Your profile picture tells people a lot about you, after all, so why not make sure everyone knows you’re the coolest one on the server.

The coolest profile pictures for Discord, Steam, and more

Elmo Rise

Image via Know Your Meme

It has become one of the most popular memes on the internet over the past few years, but its origins are strangely adorable. Back in 2012, a user on CakeWrecks.com posted a picture of a distressed Elmo atop a children’s birthday cake. Someone soon put the image in front of rising flames and Elmo Rise, aka Hellmo, was born.

It makes a cool profile picture simply because it is instantly recognizable and sums up how many of us feel in social situations. Elmo Rise is a good choice for almost any situation.

Northern Lights

Image via Hans on Pixabay

Few people have the chance to see them, but they are one of the most famous natural phenomena on the planet. The Northern Lights occur when solar radiation bounces around on the Earth’s magnetic field, causing the sky to erupt in a dazzling display of color and light. It is a magical sight to take in, certainly cool enough to make for an understated profile picture.

Setting your profile picture to the Northern Lights is a way to inject a bit of magic into your online presence.

Persona 5 Characters

Few games in recent history have oozed style quite like Persona 5. Every character has a slick design, made even cooler by how they appear during their All-Out Attacks. Whether it is the mischievous grin of Joker, the playfulness of Ann, or the aloof artistry of Yusuke, every character can help represent you on social media in the best possible way.

There is also a plethora of fan art for the Persona 5 characters out there for you to choose from that can make your profile picture just a little more unique. There are even plenty out there that can be cute as well as cool. Just be sure to credit the artist where you can.

Anyone from Cowboy Bebop

Image via Sunrise Studio

Speaking of style, few anime have had the cool factor quite like Cowboy Bebop. Every character in every frame is an absolute mood. There is the smooth and mysterious Spike Spiegel, the treacherous but alluring Faye Valentine, the steady Jet Black, or the eccentric Ed. It is one of the coolest, most celebrated shows in anime history, with a character to match whatever vibe you’re trying to put out.

You can find images from the show that are casual, dramatic, or funny, but anyone who knows the source material will know exactly what you’re about when they see it, making it the perfect option to bring the cool factor to your profile picture on Discord, Steam, or anywhere else.