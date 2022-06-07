The Division 2 Fairview Crew event guide – All cosmetics and how to get them

After a slight delay, the Fairview Crew apparel event is finally live in The Division 2. This collection event will run for roughly a month, and will have players unlock unique cosmetics for their characters over its duration. In this quick overview guide, we will cover everything you need to know about the Fairview Crew apparel event in The Division 2.

How to get Fairview Crew cosmetics in The Division 2

Coming alongside the start of Season 9 in The Division 2, the Fairview Crew apparel event launched on June 7 and ends on July 5. Unlike story-focused events, this isn’t something players need to actively engage with, but rather a way to grab some extra loot while engaging with the game’s regular activities. However, there are some pre-requisites that players need to have before beginning to unlock event cosmetics. Namely, players need to own the Warlords of New York DLC, and need to have completed the New York campaign.

To get event cosmetics, The Division 2 players need apparel case keys. Each player gets one such key at the start of the event; those who have purchased the Season 9 pass also get three extra keys. Players also earn an additional key for every four SHD levels gained. In other words, playing hard and leveling up will result in lots of apparel case keys.

Note, that although the Fairview Crew event officially runs in The Division 2 until July 5, keys will no longer drop after June 27. Between June 27 and July 5, players will still be able to use any accumulated keys to unlock apparel cases and gift them to their friends. After that, any leftover keys will be lost.

All Fairview Crew cosmetics in The Division 2

As detailed by Ubisoft, the Fairview Crew apparel event features 30 unique cosmetic items which together form five cosmetic sets for The Division 2 players to acquire. You can see the Meltdown set at the top of this article, and all remaining cosmetic sets below.

Image via Ubisoft

Image via Ubisoft

Image via Ubisoft

Image via Ubisoft

After the event ends, these cosmetics will no longer be available to directly acquire in The Division 2. However, Ubisoft has stated that they will return in the future in limited apparel cache rotations.