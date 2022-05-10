The Element Cup tier list in Pokémon Go – May 2022

The Element Cup has arrived in Pokémon Go. In it, you’ll have the chance to use multiple Pokémon from a limited pool of choices to use on a team and fight against other players. The Pokémon you want to use will need to be a Fire, Grass, or Water-type Pokémon, and they cannot exceed 500 CP. To help choose which Pokémon to use, we’ve created a tier list to list them all out. This guide lists out the Element Cup tier list in Pokémon Go.

The Element Cup tier list

You will need to choose three Pokémon to use in your team. These choices categorize into three unique roles: a Lead, a Switch, and Closer.

Lead tier list

The Lead Pokémon in your team will be the first Pokémon you use in your roster. You will want this Pokémon to have a decent defense, but it can also dish out plenty of damage against an opponent. Therefore, you usually want to dedicate one shield to it.

Tier Pokémon S Bulbasaur, Chikortia, Chinchou, Cottonee, Ducklett, Exeggcute, and Salandit A Binacle, Budew, Litwick, Lotad, Pumkaboo, Skrelp, Slowpoke (Shadow), and Vulpix (Shadow) B Barboach, Binacle, Cyndaquil, Foongus, Oddish (shadow), Shroomish, Turtwig (shadow), and Wailmer C Chespin, Clauncher, Darumaka, Hoppip, Lileep, Litleo, Poliwag (shadow), and Rowlet D Houndour (shadow), Seedot, Sewaddle, Shroomish, Skrelp, Snivy, Torchich, and Tympole

Switch tier list

The Switch Pokémon in your team will be the Pokémon you swap out for your Lead Pokémon. It typically fits in as a counter to anything super effective to your Lead Pokémon and is a support choice that can deal plenty of damage. We recommend dedicating one or two shields of your shields to this choice.

Tier Pokémon S Chikorita, Ducklett, Exeggcute, Salandit, Seel, Slowpoke, Tentacool, and Vulpix A Budew, Cottonee, Lileep, Lotad, Skrelp, Slugma, Spheal, and Wooper (Shadow) B Bulbasaur, Chinchou, Pansage, Poliwag, Seddot, Sunkern, Surskirt, Tepig C Binacle, Deerling, Growlithe (shadow), Frillish, Litwick, Pumpkaboo, Shellder (shadow), Skrelp, D Chimchar, Clamperl, Cyndaquil, Darumaka, Fennekin, Finneon, Mantyke, Oshawott

Closer tier list

The Closer Pokémon in your team will be the final Pokémon you use against your opponent. You want to make sure this one has the highest defenses of the group and can stand by itself as a single threat, which also means it has plenty of attack power. You want to dedicate no shields to it.