If you want to survive the various monsters and vampire hunters roaming the world in V Rising, you need to set up a base of operations. Not only is this imperative for storing resources and finding a safe space to sleep during the day, but it’s also your safe haven from other players and roaming NPCs. To build a solid base, however, you will need a massive amount of Wood and Stone — so here’s the fastest way to gain wood and stone in V Rising.

Following the missions is step one to maximizing your wood and stone gain. This not only gets you recipes for better gear, but also introduces you to the mechanics of the game. You want to craft the highest tier of Axe and Maces possible — just starting out, that would be your Reinforced Bone Axes and Mace, which will require Bone Axe or Mace, four Planks (made at the Sawmill,) and plenty of Stone.

From here, you should head out into the wilderness and start hitting any and all trees or stone columns you find. Keep an eye out for Copper nodes while you’re farming resources — these will be required to upgrade your tools to the next tier. The higher your item level, the faster you gather resources. Axes and Maces gain 25% damage bonus to vegetation and stone, respectively, so always use them when gathering the appropriate resource.