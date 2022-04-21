The fastest way to level up in Valorant

With Battle Passes in video games constantly rotating and changing, you need to have a pretty good set schedule to get all the way leveled up and earn everything you pay for. The same is true for Valorant, which requires you to get experience to level up your Battle Pass and unlock a variety of cosmetics. Whether you use the free or buy the Premium Battle Pass, here is the fastest way to level it up in Valorant.

The fastest way to level up your Battle Pass in Valorant is to routinely complete daily and weekly missions. Every day you get new missions that will reward 2,000 experience points and should be easily obtainable within a couple of matches most of the time. These missions can include purchasing shields, getting kills with enemy weapons, just playing games, and more; just focus on whatever criteria it has. Weekly missions are similar but reward much more experience because they take more to complete. If you don’t finish a weekly mission, just return to it later.

Besides missions, we recommend playing matches in Spike Rush or Deathmatch. Per match, they give out less experience than Unranked and Competitive do, but games end much quicker in these game modes, so you will earn it a lot faster than you would by playing the standard modes.